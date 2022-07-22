The Chase viewers disgusted by contestant’s ‘cringey’ remark to Anne Hegerty

The Chase viewers were left disgusted by a contestant’s “cringey” remark to Anne Hegerty on yesterday’s show (Friday, July 22).

Viewers took to Twitter to cringe over the contestant who called Anne “sexy” during last night’s programme.

Paul was a contestant on the show last night (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Chase last night?

Last night’s edition of The Chase saw another four contestants go up against the Chaser to win a big money prize.

One of the contestants on yesterday’s show was Paul – a retired support worker from Sheffield.

Paul was second up to the plate and managed to rack up an impressive £5,000 in the cash builder round.

Read more: The Chase viewers set Twitter alight as they gush over ‘hot’ contestant

However, it was what he did after that grabbed viewers’ attention.

As Anne sat down at the table, Paul said: “Hello sexy.”

If he was expecting a response from Anne, he was disappointed, as the Governess simply nodded.

Viewers cringed at Paul’s comment (Credit: ITV)

Anne on The Chase

Plenty of viewers picked up on Paul’s comment and couldn’t help but cringe. Many took to Twitter to discuss it.

“Hello sexy plssss,” one viewer cringed.

“‘Hello sexy’ [vomit emoji] @anne_hegerty so glad you got shut of him!” another tweeted.

“‘Hello sexy’? You [bleeping] cringey weirdo,” a third wrote.

“Bye bye sexy [vomit emoji],” another joked when Paul was eliminated.

Bradley was shocked by Paul’s comment too (Credit: ITV)

What else happened on The Chase last night?

Before Paul called Anne “sexy”, his fellow contestant Caroline went up against the Governess.

Caroline won £7,000 in the cash builder round, however, she failed to evade Anne.

After Paul fell to Anne, it was Gus’ turn. He managed to win £6,000 in the cash builder – and took it back with him to the table.

Read more: Coronation Street: Who plays Phill’s ex-wife Camilla? Where have you seen Louise Marwood?

Last up was Vicky, who picked up £4,000 in the cash builder. However, when offered the high offer of £54,000, she took it.

She managed to evade Anne too, meaning she and Gus were playing for £60,000 in the Final Chase.

However, despite getting a 14-point lead over Anne, she managed to catch them with 31 seconds remaining.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.