The Chase viewers baffled as Anne Hegerty makes basic Coronation Street blunder

The Chase viewers were left baffled yesterday as Anne Hegerty made a basic Coronation Street blunder.

Many took to Twitter to poke fun at the Governess for her baffling error.

Four new contestants appeared on The Chase last night (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Chase last night?

Yesterday’s edition of The Chase saw another four contestants take on the Chaser in the hope of winning big.

Last night’s contestants consisted of Dee, Owen, Lorraine, and Andrew.

Dee was first up. She racked up £7,000 in the cash builder round. She then went on to evade Anne, booking herself a slot in the Final Chase.

Owen was up next. He picked up £4,000 in the cash builder. He too successfully evaded Anne.

Third up was Lorraine. She racked up an impressive £10k in the cash builder, but a series of blunders saw Anne quickly catch her.

Last to take on Anne was Andrew. He answered seven questions correctly in the cash builder and managed to evade Anne, joining Owen and Dee in the Final Chase.

Anne got a question wrong last night (Credit: ITV)

Anne Hegerty’s blunder on The Chase

With £18,000 to play for, Andrew, Owen, and Dee managed to put 18 points between themselves and Anne.

It was during the Final Chase that Anne made her embarassing blunder.

“Suki Panesar is a character in what BBC soap?” Bradley Walsh asked.

“Coronation Street,” Anne replied. Bradley then stopped the clock and gave the contestants the chance to push Anne back.

As he repeated the question, Anne realised her mistake and rolled her eyes.

The contestants gave the correct answer – that being EastEnders, of course – and pushed Anne back a step.

“Listen to the question, Anne,” Anne muttered to herself, before the clock restarted.

Despite being pushed back, Anne still managed to catch up with the contestants with eight seconds remaining.

Bradley then told the contestans that it had been a lot tighter than imagined.

“I think this one of the best teams I’ve played in a long time,” Anne said. “Very decent cash builders, very good head-to-heads.”

Anne was mocked by viewers (Credit: ITV)

Viewers mock Anne

Viewers of the show were quick to pick up on Anne’s mistake and took to Twitter to poke fun at the Chaser.

“BBC soap, Corrie. WTF Anne??” one viewer wrote.

“Ah yes, that well-known BBC soap, Coronation Street,” another added.

“@ITVthegovernesssince when was @itvcorrie on BBC,” a third tweeted.

“That well known BBC soap, Coronation Street!” another joked.

Anne had a little something to say about her own performance on Twitter after last night’s episode.

In a tweet for her 161.6k followers to see, Anne wrote: “In fairness, I didn’t actually play that well!”

This is despite the fact that she managed to answer 18 questions correctly and catch the contestants with eight seconds to spare. Perhaps she’s being too hard on herself.

