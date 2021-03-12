The Celebrity Circle 2021 star Nadia Sawalha left viewers in hysterics as she pretended to be Gemma Collins on the show.

Over the past few days, Nadia and her Loose Women co-star Kaye Adams continued to be disguised as the GC.

However, last night (March 11), it seems they made a mistake which could expose them as a fake Gemma.

Nadia Sawalha made a mistake on The Celebrity Circle on Thursday night (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened on The Celebrity Circle?

During the show, Nadia accidentally got Gemma’s TOWIE co-star Amy Childs’ name wrong.

Read more: Loose Women: Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams reveal they’re joining Channel 4’s The Circle

She called her Amy Chiles, which was spotted by viewers.

However, their fellow contestants also spotted the error – which happened during a group chat.

Kaye didn’t seem convinced by the spelling (Credit: Channel 4)

Pete Wicks, who stars in TOWIE, exclaimed: “She spelt it wrong! Oh my God!”

In addition, Baga Chipz – who was pretending to be Kim Woodburn – said: “Gemma’s just [expletive] up!”

However, Nadia seemed sure she had got it right.

Meanwhile, Kaye said: “Are you sure it’s Chiles spelt like that?”

Nadia replied: “Yes, absolutely sure.”

Pete and Sam couldn’t believe ‘Gemma’s mistake on The Celebrity Circle (Credit: Channel 4)

After that, Denise Van Outen said: “Gem, you’ve just massively screwed up!”

What did viewers say?

Meanwhile, viewers were in hysterics over Nadia’s blunder on Twitter.

One person said: “That ‘Amy Chiles’ group chat message had me in stitches.”

After that, another wrote: “Chiles… Sure about that Nadia?” followed by a laughing face emoji.

In addition, a third added: “Oh that was a huge mistake from Gemma. It’s Amy Childs not Amy Chiles could their cover be blown?”

That “Amy Chiles” group chat msg had me in stitches 😂 #TheCelebrityCircle — Cullan 🛸 🍊 (@BTSSCO) March 11, 2021

Chiles 😂 sure about that Nadia? #TheCelebrityCircle — Aidan (@aidw89) March 11, 2021

Oh that was a huge mistake from Gemma. It’s Amy Childs not Amy Chiles could their cover be blown? 😬😬 #TheCelebrityCircle — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) March 11, 2021

Who else is taking part in The Celebrity Circle?

Meanwhile, Charlotte Crosby, Saffron Barker, Lady Leshurr, Duncan James, Sam Thompson, Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom are taking part.

Read more: Celebrity Circle 2021 on Channel 4: Who is in the cast? What time is it on?

This year it is airing on Channel 4 in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

Are you watching? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.