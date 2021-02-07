The Cecil Hotel: Another baffling death linked to same hotel as Elisa Lam mystery

The Cecil Hotel is linked to the mysterious and notorious death of Elisa Lam.

It has an ill-famed history of violent deaths and suicides.

And UK viewers will soon become more familiar with a more recent mystery when a new documentary airs on Netflix from February 10.

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel recounts the horrible disappearance and death of Canadian student Elisa in 2013.

Elisa Lam’s death is the subject of Netflix’s Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel (Credit: Netflix/YouTube)

But the location gained a reputation for suspicious activity many decades before that, including the shocking ‘Black Dahlia’ murder.

Elizabeth Short, 22, died in brutal circumstances in January 1947.

The remains of the aspiring actress were found in the Leimert Park neighbourhood by a horrified bypasser.

Shockingly, her body was cut in half and arranged so her hands were close to her head, elbows bent and legs spread apart. Her body and face were also mutilated with cuts and slashed from the corners of her mouth to her ears.

Elizabeth Short died in 1947 (Credit: BuzzFeed Unsolved Network on YouTube)

What is the Cecil Hotel link?

Short was reportedly spotted at the Cecil Hotel bar in the days before her disappearance.

It is claimed she may have been a regular patron of the bar.

However, some observers dispute the link to the Cecil Hotel.

That’s because Short’s body turned up 11 miles away from the hotel’s location in downtown Los Angeles.

The Cecil Hotel is in downtown Los Angeles (Credit: Netflix/YouTube)

What other deadly associations are there with the Cecil Hotel?

There is also a connection between the Cecil Hotel and the subject of Netflix true crime series Night Stalker.

Serial killer Richard Ramirez was also a guest of the hotel.

He reportedly stayed at the hotel for several weeks at the height of his killing spree.

A judge sentenced remorseless Ramirez in 1989 to nineteen death sentences for his crimes between 1984 and 1985.

His convictions included thirteen counts of murder, five attempted murders, eleven sexual assaults, and fourteen burglaries.

However, he died aged 53 of complications secondary to B-cell lymphoma in prison in 2013. He spent 23 years on death row.

Richard Ramirez stayed at the Cecil Hotel (Credit: Real Crime / YouTube)

Have there been any murders at the Cecil Hotel?

Among the many violent incidents linked to the Cecil Hotel, the murder of ‘Pigeon Goldie’ Osgood is among the most horrifying.

An unknown murderer raped, beat and stabbed her in June 1964.

A suspect wearing bloodstained clothing was arrested and charged but later cleared.

What happened to Elisa Lam?

Elisa checked into the Cecil Hotel on January 26, 2013.

On February 19, a maintenance worker at the hotel found the student’s naked body in a 1,000-gallon water tank on the site’s roof.

CCTV footage show her look behind her after getting into a lift and also ‘hiding’.

However, no one else appeared in the footage, which reportedly shows her last few minutes alive.

But what happened to her?

One theory suggests she climbed into the tank herself after taking hallucinogenic drugs.

But evidence for foul play is present. For instance, the lid of the water tank is huge and she might have struggled to get in by herself.

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel airs on Netflix from Wednesday, February 10.

