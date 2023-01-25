The Catch on Channel 5: Who stars in the cast alongside Jason Watkins?

TV favourites Jason Watkins and Aneurin Barnard lead the cast of brand new Channel 5 thriller The Catch.

The series introduces us to Ed Collier, a fisherman and family man whose tranquil life is turned upside down when his daughter starts to date a mysterious man called Ryan.

It’s a fraught psychological thriller that promises to keep you guessing until the very end.

So who is in the cast of The Catch on Channel 5?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Ed Collier is played by McDonald & Dodds star Jason Watkins (Credit: Channel 5)

The Catch cast: Jason Watkins plays Ed Collier

Jason Watkins plays the lead role of Ed Collier, a proud husband and father who is determined to do whatever it takes to keep his family together.

However, when his daughter introduces him to her new boyfriend, Ryan, he is immediately wary and doesn’t trust him.

Is Ed right to dislike him? You’ll have to watch and find out!

Jason Watkins is a British stage and television actor, who has been in the business for more than 30 years.

He started his career working on the stage and is also a member of the National Theatre Company.

In 2014, he appeared in The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies, and quite rightly won the Best Actor BAFTA award for the role.

Jason, now 60, then went on to play Harold Wilson in season 3 of The Crown.

In 2020, he took on the lead role of DS Dodds in the ITV crime series McDonald & Dodds.

The actor has also appeared in multiple other TV shows, including Midsomer Murders, Line of Duty, Call the Midwife and Doctor Who.

Viewers will also know him from roles in W1A, Des, Hold the Sunset, Trollied, and The Hollow Crown.

Jason is married to jewellery designer Clara Francis, and the pair have two children together, Bessie and Gilbert.

The pair also had a two-and-half-year-old daughter together, Maude, who tragically died of sepsis in 2011.

In an interview with the Mirror, Jason opened up about the anniversary of his daughter’s death.

He confessed: “Clara and I both get quite emotional on that day and in the lead-up to the anniversary.

“We just walk to her bench as a family, and with friends, then everyone comes back to our house. It’s a nice thing to do.”

Cathy Belton plays Ed’s wife, Claire, in The Catch (Credit: Channel 5)

Cathy Belton plays Claire Collier

Ed Collier’s wife, Claire, is played by Irish actor Cathy Belton in the Channel 5 thriller.

Cathy is well-known for playing Patricia Hennessy in the crime drama Red Rock.

Her first ever role in TV was as the Desk Nurse in the show Screen Two in 1993.

She then appeared in the shows Glenroe, and Paths to Freedom.

However, before landing the role of Lucy Reilly in Glenroe, Cathy confessed that she almost gave up on her dream job.

She told the Mirror: “I did try to leave three or four years in because I couldn’t handle the insecurity.

“I don’t think my skin was tough enough to handle the rejection.”

But thankfully, Cathy managed to bag the role in the Irish drama series before it was too late.

Cathy added: “And then I landed the role in Glenroe. God bless it! That was a huge deal and I took that as a sign.”

The actresses’ other notable TV roles include Terry McGowan in The Clinic, Mara O’Brien in ROY, and Ivy in Miss Scarlet and The Duke.

Last year, Cathy also starred alongside Eva Green, Mark Strong and Chai Fonacier in the film Nocebo.

Ryan Wilson is played by Aneurin Barnard in The Catch (Credit: Channel 5)

Aneurin Barnard stars as Ryan Wilson in The Catch

Aneurin Barnard plays Ryan Wilson in the psychological thriller The Catch on Channel 5.

Ryan is Abbie Collier’s new boyfriend and, although he seems like the perfect man, Ed is suspicious of the new addition to his close-knit family.

Is Ryan really who he says he is?

Welsh actor Aneurin Barnard famously played the role of Daniel in the Netflix series 1899 last year.

In 2017, the actor starred alongside Harry Styles, Cillian Murphy and Tom Hardy in the war film Dunkirk.

He then took on the role of Boris in the film The Goldfinch in 2019.

In the same year, Aneurin played James Steerforth in The Personal History of David Copperfield opposite Dev Patel and Ben Whishaw.

You can also spot Aneurin in the popular TV shows Peaky Blinders, The Pact, and Time.

Poppy Gilbert plays Abbie Collier in The Catch (Credit: Channel 5)

Abbie Collier is played by Poppy Gilbert

Poppy Gilbert also appears in the Channel 5 crime drama as Ed Collier’s daughter, Abbie.

Abbie is delighted to bring home her new boyfriend, Ryan.

He’s young, successful and rich, but there’s something about him that Abbie’s father, Ed, doesn’t trust.

Poppy’s first onscreen role was back in 2020, where she appeared as Lesley Pike in an episode of Call the Midwife.

She then appeared in the TV mini-series The Pale Horse as Thomasina Tuckerson.

The year 2021 is when Poppy’s acting career really started to take off, as she played Ginevra de Benci in the drama-history series Leonardo.

She also portrayed dancing assassin Barbie in the Netflix series Stay Close.

However, Poppy’s biggest role to date is arguably the lead role in the ITV series, Chloe, in 2022.

Brenda Fricker plays Phyllis Doyle (Credit: Channel 5)

The Catch cast: Who plays Phyllis Doyle?

Phyllis Doyle is played by Irish actress Brenda Fricker.

Brenda Fricker’s career on stage and screen has spanned six decades.

In 1990, Brenda became the first Irish actress to ever win an Academy Award, when she bagged the gong for Best Supporting Actress in the biopic, My Left Foot.

One of Brenda’s first roles was staff nurse Maloney in Coronation Street.

Nurse Maloney attended the birth of Tracy Barlow in an episode of the ITV soap in 1977.

Of course, Casualty fans will know that Brenda went on to play another nursing role, as Megan Roach in the medical drama series.

However, Brenda left the series in 1990 because she believed her character had “started off with a wonderful sense of humour, but lost it all”.

She told the Independent that all Megan “seemed to do was push a trolley around and offer tea and sympathy”.

The actress is also well known for her roles in Hollywood films including Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, So I Married an Axe Murderer, and A Time To Kill.

Most recently, she was quietly excellent as Mrs Meany in Holding.

EastEnders star Ian Pirie plays Bob Chapman in The Catch (Credit: Channel 5)

Ian Pirie plays Bob Chapman in the Channel 5 series

Ian Pirie takes on the role of Bob Chapman in The Catch.

The actor turned professional in 1996 with no formal training, when he landed a role in the critically acclaimed West End revival of Jesus Christ Superstar in London.

Ian played the role of PC Trevor Moore in EastEnders in 2001.

In 2019, he then starred as Kenny Shaw in The Capture, and Vincent Keir in the series Traces.

He also portrayed Henri opposite Jodie Comer, Adam Driver and Matt Damon in The Last Duel.

Last year, Ian portrayed Keir Grant in the popular Western series The English.

Jade Jordan is featured in the cast The Catch

Irish actor Jade Jordan plays Katz in the psychological thriller.

Jade is known for her role in the horror film You Are Not My Mother.

She also played Tara Fisher in No Return, and Debbie Gleeson in Redemption.

You can also spot Jade in an episode of Doctors.

In 2021, Jade was shortlisted for the Irish Book Awards for her autobiography Nanny, Ma and Me.

The book describes her experiences as a Black Irish woman, and tells the stories of her grandmother, Kathleen and her mother Dominique.

Who plays DI Nott?

Tracy Wiles plays DI Nott in the Channel 5 thriller The Catch.

Tracy is a British actress who played Ruth Knowles in The Bill.

In 2011, she then took on the role of Catherine Kane in EastEnders.

Tracy also played Carla Haynes in two episodes of Shetland.

The jobbing actress has also appeared in episodes of Manhunt, Top Boy, and Holby City.

Who else is in the cast of The Catch?

The cast of The Catch also features The Dark Knight Rises star Cameron Jack as Craig.

Stay Close star Menyee Lai plays Pauline, while Cold Courage actor Paul Sparkes portrays Wayne Pendrick.

Blue Bloods star Jacob Hickey stars as Josh in The Catch, while Teen Life star Karl Hogan appears as Baxter.

And, last but not least, Morgan Palmeria plays George in the Channel 5 series – and it’s his first ever TV role!

