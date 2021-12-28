We’ve got great news for fans of reality dating show The Cabins – a second series is heading to ITV2 and ITV Hub in the New Year.

Three brand-new cabins in Wales are ready to welcome a new batch of lovelorn singles.

The singletons are housed in a cabin with a “match” hand-picked for them by the team.

They then have 24 hours together to decide to spend more time together – or to walk away.

Here are the hopefuls looking to find love this time around.

The Cabins on ITV2: Denni

Denni is looking for love in The Cabins on ITV2 (Credit: ITV)

Denni is a 20-year-old make-up artist and office manager from Hertfordshire.

She said she’s on the show to find love because she can’t seem to find it herself. Dating apps aren’t her thing and she prefers to meet men face-to-face.

Denni describes her ideal guy as someone tanned, with dark hair and a bit of a beard. She says tattoos are a “bonus”.

On being single, Denni said: “As clichéd as it sounds I am very picky.

“I know exactly what I want and if someone isn’t going to give me what I want there is absolutely no need for them in my life.”

Jessica

Jessica admitted she’s fussy (Credit: ITV)

Gorgeous 25-year-old Jessica is a cruise ship entertainer from London.

She’s hoping to find her dream date during her stay in The Cabins on ITV2 and hopes the professionals have more luck finding her match than she’s had.

Jessica thinks she’s single because she’s fussy and guys give her the ick easily.

She’s looking for a romantic man, someone touchy who isn’t afraid of big romantic gestures.

On special skills she’ll bring to The Cabins, Jessica said: “I’m very flexible!

“I do headstands and tricks on my head. I will definitely be showing that off.”

The Cabins on ITV2: Richie

Here’s Richie! (Credit: ITV)

Meet Richie, a 25-year-old nursing assistant from Burton-on-Trent.

Richie thinks that finding love on ITV2 show The Cabins would be a really cool way to meet someone.

He claims to be a bit of a novice at the dating game so is looking for experience, even if he doesn’t end up meeting The One.

Richie is looking for someone on the same level as him spiritually. He also says he likes tall guys with good oral hygiene.

On being single, Richie said: “I’m just like a really free spirit.

“Unless someone really wows me and I’m really drawn to them, I find it hard to feel like I can’t do exactly what I want, when I want. Whether that be career or going somewhere.

“Being an only child, I grew up being quite protected. Being an adult I like doing what I want and not being restricted.”

Cory

Cory is single and ready to mingle in ITV2’s The Cabins (credit: ITV)

Hunky 28-year-old Cory is from South London and works in a kids’ activity centre.

He applied for The Cabins because he’s sick of the social media aspect of trying to find love. He thinks being thrown together with someone in real life is the best way.

Cory is all about the chemistry and wants to find someone it’s spot on with. He said he’s single because he’s gone for the wrong ones in the past, putting attraction over personality.

On how others describe him, Cory said: “I’m an outgoing person.

“People’s opinions don’t really affect me. They’d definitely say I’m warm and caring, I like to make everyone feel included. And I’m 24/7 bubbly, a bubbly character.”

The Cabins on ITV2: George

George hopes to find love in The Cabins on ITV2 (Credit: ITV)

George is a 26-year-old salon owner from Leicestershire.

He’s on The Cabins because he wants to get to know someone in a nice environment and not over a screen. He’s looking for an organic connection and a guy who will treat him right.

George said he’s single because he’s over online dating.

On his worst date ever, George said: “I had a really nice date in a Christmas market. We went on the big Ferris Wheel – I cried my eyes out because I hated it, it was rocking, it was awful.

“But then like it was just really fun and you just felt comfortable the whole night. You look back and you laugh.”

Harry

It’s Scottie hottie Harry (Credit: ITV)

Scottie hottie Harry is 23 years old and describes himself as an entrepreneur.

He says he’s never found love, or anyone to love him back. Weep.

Harry says he’s looking for either a man or woman in The Cabins. He’s attracted to personalities, not gender.

One thing he’s not looking for though is arrogance.

On his hidden talent, Harry said: “I play the bagpipes which I suppose isn’t really a hidden talent. It’s quite loud.”

The Cabins on ITV2: Taryck

Will Taryck find the man of his dreams on ITV2’s The Cabins? (Credit: ITV)

Taryck is 25 years old and hails from Sidmouth in Devon. He makes a living as an estate agent.

He’ll be looking to find someone with that all-important GSOH in The Cabins. He wants someone who is funny and witty, who gets all his jokes.

Taryck says he’s not into someone who is controlling and wants to keep him to themselves as he’s had it in the past.

On being single, Taryck said: “The main two reasons I would say is Devon – there are hardly any gay guys there. And secondly I am really fussy. I am really picky.

“When you add in Devon, slim pickings, and me being fussy, it was never going to work.”

Jad

It’s party animal Jad (Credit: ITV)

Jad, 26, is a car salesman from South East London.

He’s on The Cabins because he’s not really dated before and thought he’d throw himself in at the deep end.

Jad’s looking for a girl with all the right vibes who can match his banter. He said if a girl can make him laugh, it’s a win.

On how others would describe him, Jad said: “A party animal – that’s what they’d say.

“I’m normally first one in, last one out. I like to have a good time. I’m also a bit of a chatterbox.

“They say I exaggerate everything as well; a drama queen.”

Roxanne

Roxanne doesn’t want a joker (Credit: ITV)

Gorgeous Roxanne is 21 and works in recruitment. She comes from South East London.

She said she’s putting her picking into the hands of the professionals on The Cabins because she hasn’t made the right choices herself.

Roxanne isn’t looking for a joker. She wants someone who is at the same place in life she is and she takes herself seriously.

Even though she’s young, she knows what she wants. And what she wants is a man who mirrors that.

On being single, Roxanne said it’s “probably because of what I’m looking for – I have quite high expectations. ”

“I want a guy to elevate me. A lot of the time guys aren’t elevating me. I’m tending to elevate them or giving them advice.

“That’s all great in a relationship but you also want someone to give that to you, not just give, give, give, take, take, take. I’d say my expectations are probably why I’m still single.”

The Cabins on ITV2: Amy

Drama queen… apparently! (Credit: ITV)

18-year-old Amy is a junior hairdresser from Ayr in Scotland.

She’s looking for love on The Cabins because things never work out for her. Amy explains Ayr is a small place and she’s had enough of dating apps.

Amy’s celebrity crush is Joey Essex and she’s looking for someone who’s going to be nice to her. Aww.

She said her friends would probably describe her as a drama queen. She also said she’s the worst cook ever.

On being single, Amy revealed: “Probably leading back to the whole drama queen… I think, possibly, I might be a bit hard work. I think it takes a lot for somebody to put up with me.”

Megan

We can’t ‘weight’ to meet Megan (Credit: ITV)

Megan comes from Surrey and works as a beautician, as well as being a bit of an athlete.

The 19 year old is looking for love in ITV2 show The Cabins because she wants to have some fun and meet the right kind of guy.

She revealed that she doesn’t have a celebrity crush but thinks the way Tommy Fury treats Molly-Mae is goals.

Her hidden skill is that she’s a weightlifter. She won the English championships, placed bronze in the British Championships and has only been competing for a year.

On her worst ever date, Megan admitted: “The worst date I’ve ever been on is when a guy over dinner told me that he didn’t like the fact that I was a weightlifter.

“He was talking about my weight and stuff which I don’t care about but it was just so strange. He was almost out to make me feel uncomfortable. But it didn’t bother me. But I just thought it was very odd.

“That was probably the worst one.”

Prince

A true Prince (Credit: ITV)

Prince is 23 years old and lives in Kettering, but is originally from Nigeria.

He works as a salesman and is on The Cabins because he finds social media talk boring. He said he’s over asking girls how many siblings they have and what their favourite colour is.

Prince describes India Love as his ideal woman. He said he likes touchy-feely, clingy girls because he’s super affectionate himself.

On how others describe him, Prince admitted: “Nice guy, surprisingly nice guy, people don’t think I’m nice when they look at me, but when you talk to me I’m just a down-to-earth guy.

“I always like to be in the centre of things. I like to think I’m funny. I’m wild, I’m calm, I’m shy, I’m confident… I’m a mixture of everything.”

The Cabins on ITV2: Amir

Amir is looking for The One (Credit: ITV)

Amir is a 26-year-old optometrist from Manchester.

He’s on The Cabins because he’s never been on a proper date before and is looking for someone he can settle down with.

Amir describes himself as very outgoing and said he needs someone who is as bubbly as he is. He said his celeb crushes can range from Micheal B Jordan to Jason Statham.

On his plans for a date while in The Cabins, Amir declared: “I can bake quite well! I was thinking of applying for The Great British Bake Off. I don’t have to measure things.

“My go-to is Biscoff cake, that is a banging cake!”

Chris

Chris is hoping for a Bradley Cooper lookalike (Credit: ITV)

26-year-old Chris is a media and marketing account manager from London.

He said he’s on The Cabins because the people he chooses aren’t great and he’s hoping someone else will make better choices for him.

Chris admitted he’s looking for someone as adventurous as he is and describes Bradley Cooper as his celeb crush.

He’s only been in one relationship, which did not end very well. Bless.

On being single, Chris said: “I’ve only been in one relationship and it ended not very well. It was not a fairy-tale romance.

“In my early twenties it took me a while to come out to my parents and so I didn’t want to open up to anyone really, it took me a while to have my first relationship. When it finally happened, it wasn’t very good.

“Since then I’ve been working and concentrating on myself because the last thing I want to do is jump into another relationship. If it happens organically and it’s a good match then great!”

The Cabins on ITV2: Callum

Callum wants an emotional attachment (Credit: ITV)

Callum is a 22-year-old student from Fife in Scotland.

He hopes his time on The Cabins will enable him to meet someone and be around them enough to form an emotional attachment.

Callum is hoping to find someone he can be himself around and says Denise Richards is his biggest celebrity crush.

On how others describe him, Callum said: “An idiot! My friends would probably describe me as someone that’s like a big personality in the group.

“Funny and quite chilled but I reckon they can see the serious side of me every now and then. I’m not completely out of touch with maturity, I guess.”

Timmy

This is not a mistake by our picture editor (Credit: ITV)

No, you’re not seeing double. Timmy is Callum’s twin brother.

Shockingly, he is also 22 and a student from Fife in Scotland.

Timmy is the eldest twin by two minutes.

He’s on The Cabins because he doesn’t believe in looking for love and likes the idea of it being thrown on him.

Timmy is drawn to women who are ambitious and kind-hearted. He says Elizabeth Olsen is his dream girl.

On being single, Timmy said: “I don’t go out of my way to look for love or meet people.

“I’ve always thought if you go looking for something you might find something and then just accept it because you are looking rather than letting something come to you naturally.”

The Cabins starts Monday January 3 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

