The Cabins: Everything you need to know about the new series – from where to watch to what’s new

Fans of ITV2 dating show The Cabins will be delighted to hear that a new series is heading to screens -very soon.

The Cabins became ITV Hub’s most popular entertainment show when it debuted earlier this year.

If you’re new, you can still catch up on the first series, and here read on for everything you need to know about series two.

The new series of The Cabins starts in ITV2 in the New Year (Credit: ITV)

What’s The Cabins about then?

Bored of dating apps, ghosting and endless texts, singles are selected by The Cabins love experts and matched with another contestant.

The pair then have to spend 24 hours together in the intimate luxury of a Welsh log cabin before deciding if they want to spend more time together – or leave.

In the words of ITV2: ““ingletons are ditching the dating apps, giving up the ghosting and casting off the catfishers in favour of spending 24 hours getting to know each other in an intimate log cabin.”

Even though it’s the middle of winter, you can bet your bottom dollar there will be some hot tub action (Credit: ITV)

What is the new series of The Cabins filmed?

They are literally cabins, located in Wales.

And they have super funny names – Otter’s Pocket, Stag’s Mount and Beaver’s Burrow – and each cabin is decorated paying homage to its name.

There are lots of romantic luxuries too including hot tubs and cosy love seats covered in soft furnishings.

When is The Cabins back on?

The second series of the dating show will air on ITV2 from January 3 2022.

Episodes will also be available to watch on ITV Hub.

Couples will go on a mission to find love while tucked away in a cosy cabin (Credit: ITV)

What’s new in series two of The Cabins?

There are a few changes for the new series to keep things nice and fresh.

The first new thing is that the cabins are nestled closely together this time. This will allow the contestants to meet the other couples, gossip and debrief.

This will give viewers the opportunity to see what the couples really think of each other.

As well as some neighbourly time, series two will introduce some brand-new private areas for dates, meaning there’s plenty for the couples to explore together.

The three cabins are close to each other – allowing time for a neighbourly chat (Credit: ITV)

This series will also see the arrival of some surprise visitors. These will take the shape of friends or family of the contestants.

What effect will an outsider’s opinion have on the couples?

Reunion show The Cabins Reunion: Out Of The Woods returns too.

Each Saturday night the participants will join hosts David Potts and Yasmin Evans for a catch up.

David will be traveling around the country checking in on those who checked out of the cabins, to see if love blossomed away from the woods.

The Cabins starts Monday January 3 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

