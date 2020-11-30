ITV2 have announced a brand new dating show called The Cabins – but when does it start?

The reality TV show, described by some as a cross between Dinner Dates and Love Island, is set to be an unmissable addition to the 2021 TV schedules.

Here’s everything we know!

When does The Cabins start on ITV2?

The Cabins will air in January 2021.

ITV2 confirmed the news in a statement on Monday (November 30 2020).

What is The Cabins about?

The channel promises us “simmering hot tubs, romantic crackling fires and cosy sofas”.

A group of singletons will ditch their dating apps in favour of spending 24-hours getting to know each other in an intimate log cabin.

Nestled in the UK countryside, each luxury cabin boasts a hot tub, games and romantic outdoor seating.

They also have fully-equipped kitchens to rustle up tasty food – and we expect plenty of booze.

The couples meet on a blind date and get to spend 24 hours together – great if you like what you see, not so great if there’s no attraction.

After one day in each other’s company, the couple then have to decide whether they would like to spend more time together or call it a day and walk away.

Paul Mortimer, ITV’s Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions, said: “This is a fantastic new format which challenges young people to delete the apps and attempt to date face-to-face, with no distractions.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing this show to ITV2 viewers who will have front row seats, eavesdropping on our couples as they attempt to find true love.”

Based on an ITV format, international versions of the series have already been produced, proving particularly popular in the Netherlands, which has already seen more than 200 episodes under the title Let Love Rule.

Is there a trailer for The Cabins?

The brand new trailer was released on Monday (November 30 2020), see below.

It premieres for the first time on ITV during I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The Cabins will air in January on ITV2.

