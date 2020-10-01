The Bridge is a new Channel 4 reality series that sees 12 strangers coming together to win a huge cash sum.

The programme will centre on the participants having to build a large bridge in a short space of time to reach the prize.

What do we know about The Bridge so far? Read on to find out more.

The Bridge will see 12 strangers working to reach a huge prize (Credit: Channel 4)

What happens on new Channel 4 show The Bridge?

In The Bridge, a group of 12 people who have never met before come together to carry out a challenge that they know nothing about.

They are located at a lake in the British countryside where £100,000 lies on an island.

The cast of The Bridge features some very different personalities (Credit: Channel 4)

To get it, they have to build an 850ft bridge, by hand, in just 20 days.

While the task might seem simple enough, Channel 4 is promising it won’t be easy.

It says, in a description of the reality TV programme: “A series of twists and turns along the way offer moral dilemmas, spark rivalries and put their ability to work together as a team to the test.”

The Bridge will be on screens in the coming weeks (Credit: Channel 4)

What is The Bridge’s start date on Channel 4?

Channel 4 is yet to reveal the exact air date of The Bridge.

But it is known that it will be on screens in October.

Billie, one of the hopefuls, is the daughter of TV’s Trisha Goddard (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is in the cast of The Bridge?

Channel 4 revealed the line-up of The Bridge this week, confirming the names, ages, occupations and hopes of those taking part.

Among them is Billie, whose mum is presenter Trisha Goddard.

It also includes a COVID-19 survivor, a car fabricator who now cares for his elderly mum and a man who goes to the gym twice a day, six days a week.

In addition to Billie, the full line-up comprises: beautician Tara, car fabricator Sly, stripper Zac, plumber Luke, former hotel entertainer Maura, uni graduate Rowan, student Dominique, fashion designer Julie, paddle board expert Sarah, restaurant manager Levi and ex PE teacher Sam.

The Bridge cast also includes X-Men actor James McAvoy as narrator.

