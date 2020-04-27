The Bill cast reunite for virtual launch party to celebrate the show coming to UKTV Play

The Bill cast have reunited in a video call to celebrate the launch of the iconic police TV series coming to UKTV Play.

Stars of the show Trudie Goodwin, who played WPC June Ackland, Chris Ellison, who played DI Frank Burnside, Eric Richard, who played Sergeant Bob Cryer, Mark Wignett, who played PC Jim Carver and Graham Cole, who played PC Tony Stamp had a virtual reunion to reminisce their time on the show and answer some fan questions.

The cast talked about how good it was to see each other on the call, as they all remain in isolation.

The Bill cast reunited in a video call (Credit: Taylorherringpr)

But their main reason for coming together was to celebrate the fact that the series will soon be available on UKTV Play.

Reminiscing old memories

Speaking about filming the show, Mark remembered all the laughs they had working together.

He said: "The most abiding memory for me is the belly laughs we had everyday. At least once a day we'd be in fits of giggles."

Graham also joked about guest star Keira Knightley, who was 10 when she appeared in the ITV show. He said she 'never phoned' after he worked with her on one of her first TV episodes.

At least one a day we'd be in fits of giggles.

The Bill ran for over 20 years (Credit: ITV)

He said: "Keira Knightley, she never asked me again. I did one of the first episodes she ever did on television and has she ever phoned? No."

Other famous faces that made an appearance on the show include Sean Bean, Russell Brand, Hugh Laurie and EastEnders' Letitia Dean.

Where can I watch The Bill?

As of 10am on May 1, 2020, The Bill: The Early Years series one to five will be available to stream.

A further four series will be made available later in the year. Every month from June the show will add another series.

Your favourite stories. Your favourite characters. Your favourite theme tune. The first five series’ of #TheBill are coming exclusively to UKTV Play on May 1st. pic.twitter.com/TjWoGTZUPR — UKTV Play (@UKTVPlay) April 16, 2020

The Bill was the longest running police crime drama in the country starting in 1983.

The series followed the lives of employees working at the fictional Sun Hill Police Station.

However, the popular show was cancelled in 2010 due to the "changing tastes" of viewers.

