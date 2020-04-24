The Big Night In: Viewers accuse Matt Baker and Davina McCall of breaking social distancing rules

BBC viewers were frustrated watching The Big Night In as presenters Matt Baker and Davina McCall appeared to ignore the coronavirus social distancing rules.

The former host of The One Show and the Long Lost Family star were drafted in to co-present the huge charity show last night (Thursday, April 23) alongside funnyman Lenny Henry.

Some The Big Night In viewers thought Matt Baker and Davina McCall broke social distancing rules (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders and Coronation Street did a crossover on The Big Night In virtual pub quiz

For most of their parts on the programme, Matt and Davina stood on either side of a large TV screen that broadcast video links with the various guests.

Standing too close?

Some viewers at home thought the pair were not standing the recommended two metres from each other.

Advice on the government's website reads: "If you go out, stay two metres (six feet) away from other people at all times."

Were they standing too close? (Credit: BBC)

One Big Night In viewer said: "Catching up on #TheBigNightIn and shouting at Davina and Matt to actually socially distance themselves."

Another wrote: "Why are Matt and Davina not keeping two meters apart? #bbc #TheBigNightIn."

No way Matt and Davina are 2m apart.

A third quipped: "Phone the police, there's a mass gathering going on at Wogan House! #TheBigNightIn Matt keeps edging towards Davina."

Someone else said: "Doesn't look like there's two metres between Matt Baker and Davina McCall #TheBigNightIn."

"There's no way Matt and Davina are 2m apart on #TheBigNightIn," insisted a fifth.

Shouting at the telly

"I can't help but think Matt and Davina are closer than 2m on #TheBigNightIn," another tweeted.

ED! contacted the BBC for comment.

Catching up on #TheBigNightIn and shouting at Davina and Matt to actually socially distance themselves 🙄 — Amy Fox (@MrsAmyFoxBlog) April 23, 2020

Why are Matt and Davina not keeping 2 meters apart? #bbc #TheBigNightIn — Robert walker (@Robertw74349866) April 23, 2020

Phone the police there’s a mass gathering going on at Wogan House!. #TheBigNightIn Matt keeps edging towards Davina. — Lisa Hignett (@Lolisa46) April 23, 2020

Doesn't look like there's 2 metres between Matt Baker and Davina McCall 🤔 #TheBigNightIn — Jim Leeder (@Jim_Leeder) April 23, 2020

There's no way Matt & Davina are 2m apart on #TheBigNightIn — Martin Phillp 🔶 (@PlexNetflix) April 23, 2020

I can't help but think Matt and Davina are closer than 2M on #TheBigNightIn — Peter 🍰 (@PeterTalksTV) April 23, 2020

Read more: Prince William admits he was 'quite concerned' when Prince Charles had COVID-19

Elsewhere on The Big Night In, Prince William impressed viewers with his comedy skills.

The Duke of Cambridge featured in a comedy sketch that saw actor Stephen Fry take on the role of Lord Melchett, grandson of his famous Blackadder character General Melchett.

Elsewhere in the programme, the royal and his family led the way in clapping for Britain's NHS and care workers.

A clip showed the prince standing outside his home and applauding with wife Kate and their children George, six, Charlotte, four, and Louis, two.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.