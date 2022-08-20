‘Chaotic’ The Big Breakfast reboot leaves fans all saying the same thing

The reboot of The Big Breakfast aired its second episode of the series today.

On Saturday August 20, fans tuned in to see new hosts AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan present the morning show.

And viewers are absolutely loving it!

AJ and Mo have taken over The Big Breakfast hosting duties (Credit: Channel 4)

AJ Odudu and Mo Giligan host The Big Breakfast

Its one-off reboot was a massive success last year, with fans demanding a full series.

And their wish was granted when Channel 4 ordered four episodes, which began last week.

The chaotic and colourful Channel 4 hit show originally ran from 1992 to 2002.

Back then The Big Breakfast was hosted by Chris Evans and Gaby Roslin, who went on to enjoy lucrative careers.

Other hosts over the years have included Zoe Ball and Richard Bacon. Denise van Outen and Johnny Vaughan were two other names also made famous by the show.

But it seems with AJ and Mo firmly at the helm 20 years later, viewers are impressed.

New show segments include Gemma Collins as an agony aunt, and Judi Love replacing Paula Yates for On The Bed.

The new presenters are a huge hit (Credit: Channel 4)

Fans love The Big Breakfast revival

It seems the fun, noise and chaos are a huge hit with viewers.

“Chaos. Saturday mornings are fun again,” wrote one

“This chaotic Saturday morning madness has been missing from mainstream TV for a very long time. Stick your cooking shows. This is what the people want!” added a second.

A third said: “It’s back!!! The Big Breakfast is sooooo good!”

“I found my Saturday Fix!!! Thank You!! Chaos. Saturday mornings are fun again,” agreed one more.

“Need this on all week, our lives will be better for it, rather than the normal crap we see!” suggested someone else.

Another questioned: “At this point in time I’m wondering if people actually have to pay to work on The Big Breakfast, it looks that much fun.”

“Beautifully chaotic, nostalgic and current. HAS to be the future for weekend breakfast TV,” shared someone else.

And another wrote: “After a long hard week of work and political doom and gloom, The Big Breakfast is exactly the morning giggle tonic needed to get the weekend going! In bits!”

Former contestant AJ revealed big Strictly news today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened on the show today

Today saw Strictly pro dancer Johannes Radebe join the hosts in the studio.

He was on hand to reveal the start date of the new series of the dancing show.

Fans will be excited to hear it’s not long to wait as the stars take to the dancefloor in September.

The Big Breakfast airs Saturdays on Channel 4 at 10am.

