The Big Breakfast viewers were stunned today as Oti Mabuse revealed the odd way she eats oranges on the Channel 4 show.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star was appearing on the Channel 4 show when she let viewers in on her “ghetto” habit.

Oti Mabuse ‘disgusted’ Big Breakfast fans by revealing how she eats oranges (Credit: Channel 4)

After being tossed an orange by host Mo Gilligan, Oti placed it under her foot and rolled it with the sole of her shoe.

She said: “This is so ghetto, this is so ghetto! But it’s how I grew up eating them.

“I do that to make it soft. Then it gets really, really soft and I bite this bit.”

The star began by rolling the orange under her shoe before biting into it like an apple (Credit: Channel 4)

Oti, 32, then sunk her teeth into the orange peel – even though it had been squashed by her shoe.

As the live studio audience gasped in horror, she continued: “And then you suck all the juice out.

“Then I split it up [in half] and it’s clean and you have two orange peels and you’re done.”

Fellow guest, The Voice UK host Emma Willis, was left open-mouthed by Oti’s orange revelation.

Viewers were equally as shocked.

The dancer finished by splitting the orange in two (Credit: Channel 4)

The Big Breakfast today

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “Ermm roll an orange with your shoe on the ground where you have been walking on rats [bleep] amongst other stuff and then bite it to eat it?

“Mate! Roll it on the table top! Sorry Oti! That’s disgusting.”

Another said: “Oti Mabuse’s shoe orange is the most chaotic thing I’ve ever seen.”

Emma Willis made her feelings known (Credit: Channel 4)

A third tweeted: “Oti rolling an orange under her feet and gnawing it like an apple is peak Saturday morning TV.”

Oti’s appearance on The Big Breakfast comes just days after she reunited with her Strictly co-stars.

Viewers of the BBC One show were left devastated when she announced her departure earlier this year.

Oti had been a professional dancer on Strictly for seven years but wants to pursue new projects.

However, last week the star was snapped with pros Amy Dowden and Nancy Xu.

Amy shared a post of Oti back in the studio rehearsing with the Strictly professionals (Credit: Instagram)

She was also pictured with professional dancer Neil Jones.

It has since been confirmed that Oti returned for one day to help out with choreography.

Speaking about the mini reunion, she wrote on Instagram: “Working with the gang today. So much fun!”

Others also shared their excitement, with newlyweds Graziano Di Prima and Giada Lini gushing: “Look who’s back!”

