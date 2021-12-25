The best Christmas Day TV
TV

The best Christmas Day TV from Strictly and Call The Midwife to The Masked Singalong

We've got you covered for the big day

By Paul Hirons
| Updated:

It’s the big day and it’s time to eat, drink and (if you’re lucky) spend time with family watching some great Christmas TV.

So what’s on today? Here are our picks for all the family to enjoy.

The best Christmas Day TV
Jay takes part in Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Christmas TV – what’s on Christmas Day?

This Morning
ITV, 10am

It’s not often that Phil and Holly are on a Saturday, but this (very) festive episode of This Morning promises to get the big day off to a fab start.

Joel Dommett and Leona Lewis are the guests, and we’re promised tears, too, as the duo exchange Christmas presents.

Read more: Call the Midwife Christmas special: BBC release first look preview of “magical” festive episode

James Martin’s Saturday Kitchen
ITV, 12pm

Eamonn Holmes and Danny Jones are the guests, while James cooks up a festive feast.

There’s also recipes from a Michelin-starred chef.

Strictly Come Dancing
BBC One, 5.10pm

It might have only been gone for a week, but Strictly is back for its annual festive spesh.

Jay Blades, Fred Sirieix, Mel Giedroyc, Moira Stuart, Anne-Marie and Adrian Chiles are the celebs taking to the dancefloor.

The best Christmas Day TV
It’s all happening at Nonnatus House this year (Credit: BBC)

The midwives return!

The Masked Singalong
ITV, 6pm

In a special Christmas episode of the hit guessing game (the new series starts next week), some favourite characters return.

Look out for Queen Bee, Badger, Duck, Robin, Hedgehog, Blob and Sausage.

Call The Midwife
BBC One, 8pm

It’s 1966 in Poplar, and Lucille and Cyril are preparing for their winter wedding.

However, Nonnatus House is overrun with expectant mums to be, and Sister Mildred (Miriam Margolyes) returns to action.

The Great British Bake Off
Channel 4, 8pm

Paul and Prue are back with a special, It’s A Sin-themed episode.

Olly Alexander, Nathaniel Curtis, Lydia West and Shaun Dooley all compete to win Star Baker.

The best Christmas Day TV
The whole Larkins clan are back (Credit: ITV)

The Larkins
ITV, 9pm

Bradley Walsh returns as Pop and the whole village is preparing for the big festive panto.

However, they’re also on edge because there’s been a spate of burglaries. Elsewhere, Charley’s folks visit the farm… and to meet the Larkin family for the first time.

Read more: When will the Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas 2021 special be on TV?

Gogglebox
Channel 4, 9.15pm

The Siddiquis, Giles and Mary, Jenny and Lee, Ellie and Izzi, Marcus and Mica, and Amira and Iqra all go through their best and worst TV of 2021.

Mrs Brown’s Boys
BBC One, 10.20pm

The first of two festive specials sees Agnes recruited to the local church choir

However, Father McBride issues some strict instructions to keep her in check.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

kate garraway gmb jenny
Kate Garraway under fire for GMB interview with Jenny Ryan
Prince george, prince william, prince louis, kate middleton, princess charlotte
The surprising Christmas gifts wanted by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
charley webb emmerdale
Charley Webb ‘quits’ Emmerdale as Debbie Dingle over ‘row’
Sarah Bethany Coronation Street
Coronation Street fans confused as Bethany Platt is ‘forgotten’
kerry katona kids
Kerry Katona and her kids left devastated after positive Covid results
Kate middleton christmas
The Queen plans ‘to weigh’ Kate Middleton this Christmas as part of ancient tradition