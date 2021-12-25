The best Christmas Day TV from Strictly and Call The Midwife to The Masked Singalong

It’s the big day and it’s time to eat, drink and (if you’re lucky) spend time with family watching some great Christmas TV.

So what’s on today? Here are our picks for all the family to enjoy.

Jay takes part in Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Christmas TV – what’s on Christmas Day?

This Morning

ITV, 10am

It’s not often that Phil and Holly are on a Saturday, but this (very) festive episode of This Morning promises to get the big day off to a fab start.

Joel Dommett and Leona Lewis are the guests, and we’re promised tears, too, as the duo exchange Christmas presents.

James Martin’s Saturday Kitchen

ITV, 12pm

Eamonn Holmes and Danny Jones are the guests, while James cooks up a festive feast.

There’s also recipes from a Michelin-starred chef.

Strictly Come Dancing

BBC One, 5.10pm

It might have only been gone for a week, but Strictly is back for its annual festive spesh.

Jay Blades, Fred Sirieix, Mel Giedroyc, Moira Stuart, Anne-Marie and Adrian Chiles are the celebs taking to the dancefloor.

It’s all happening at Nonnatus House this year (Credit: BBC)

The midwives return!

The Masked Singalong

ITV, 6pm

In a special Christmas episode of the hit guessing game (the new series starts next week), some favourite characters return.

Look out for Queen Bee, Badger, Duck, Robin, Hedgehog, Blob and Sausage.

Call The Midwife

BBC One, 8pm

It’s 1966 in Poplar, and Lucille and Cyril are preparing for their winter wedding.

However, Nonnatus House is overrun with expectant mums to be, and Sister Mildred (Miriam Margolyes) returns to action.

The Great British Bake Off

Channel 4, 8pm

Paul and Prue are back with a special, It’s A Sin-themed episode.

Olly Alexander, Nathaniel Curtis, Lydia West and Shaun Dooley all compete to win Star Baker.

The whole Larkins clan are back (Credit: ITV)

The Larkins

ITV, 9pm

Bradley Walsh returns as Pop and the whole village is preparing for the big festive panto.

However, they’re also on edge because there’s been a spate of burglaries. Elsewhere, Charley’s folks visit the farm… and to meet the Larkin family for the first time.

Gogglebox

Channel 4, 9.15pm

The Siddiquis, Giles and Mary, Jenny and Lee, Ellie and Izzi, Marcus and Mica, and Amira and Iqra all go through their best and worst TV of 2021.

Mrs Brown’s Boys

BBC One, 10.20pm

The first of two festive specials sees Agnes recruited to the local church choir

However, Father McBride issues some strict instructions to keep her in check.