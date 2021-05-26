The Beast Must Die is a new five-part series that will make its debut on BritBox. But who is in the cast?

The highly-anticipated five-part revenge thriller was filmed on the Isle of Wight in 2020.

The Beast Must Die is based on the murder mystery novel of the same name, first published by Nicholas Blake.

The Beast Must Die will air on BritBox (Credit: BritBox)

How can I watch The Beast Must Die?

The first two episodes will air on May 27, with the remaining three released every week on Thursdays.

Fans will be able to stream the series via BritBox – the online streaming service from the BBC and ITV.

As a result, those who want to watch will need to subscribe to the platform.

A seven-day free trial is available, and then a monthly subscription is £5.99 per month.

The series is written by Gaby Chiappe, who has adapted the plot for the modern audience.

In an interview printed in IndieWire, she says she deliberately swapped the plot around to focus on a mother instead of a father.

Hence she said: “In the book, Cush [Jumbo]’s character is actually male. Instinctively, it felt rather familiar now, and I was personally much more interested in that character as a woman.

“The mechanics about forensics change. But what’s happening internally to people, that journey is still the same.”

Cush Jumbo confessed on This Morning today (May 26) that she felt guilty playing the role as a mother.

She said: “There was Cush before I had a kid, and now having one is really different.

“My son was on the island with me for all of filming. On one hand you can connect deeply with what Frances is going through, but then on the other I’d feel guilty getting hugs and kisses from my son.”

The drama stars Cush Jumbo (Credit: Britbox/YouTube)

Who’s in the cast in The Beast Must Die?

Cush Jumbo plays the show’s main character, Frances Cairnes.

The series follows Frances as she desperately tries to seek justice for her young son who was killed in a hit-and-run.

Cush is best known for her role as Lucca Quinn on US TV series The Good Wife and its spin-off The Good Fight.

She also starred as DC Bethany Whelan in ITV crime drama Vera.

Cush stars alongside Billy Howle, who plays Detective Nigel Strangeways.

His character is a former London police officer who has taken up a job on the Isle of Wight where Frances’ son was killed.

Who else stars in the show?

Billy is known to many for playing Herman Knippenberg in BBC series The Serpent.

He’s also made a name for himself in Hollywood, starring alongside Saoirse Ronan in movie On Chesil Beach.

Also starring in The Beast Must Die is actor Jared Harris, who plays George Rattery.

George is the main suspect in the hit-and-run case.

However, the pair aren’t the only big name stars in the show.

Bafta-nominated Geraldine James also stars in the series.

