The Bay: Which other TV shows has Rose actress Sharon Small been in?

Rose in The Bay is played by Scottish actress Sharon Small.

She might be a familiar face to viewers, as her acting CV includes parts in Death in Paradise and Downton Abbey.

Sharon plays Rose Marshbrook in The Bay (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is The Bay actress Sharon Small?

Sharon is an actress from Glasgow and she has two teenage sons, Zac and Leo.

Her partner is a photographer named Dan Bridge.

In The Bay, she plays Rose Marshbrook, wife of Stephen Tompkinson’s character Stephen Marshbrook, who was brutally murdered in front of his son at the family home.

Rose’s son saw his dad shot dead (Credit: Jonny Birch / Tall Story Pictures/ ITV)

Sharon’s role as Rose Marshbrook in The Bay

So far in the series, viewers have seen a distraught Rose struggling to come to grips with her husband’s death – and the impact it’s had on their son, the only witness to the crime.

In the first episode, someone posing as a courier asked for Stephen while he was enjoying a party with his family – and shot him at point blank range when he came to the door.

Sharon once revealed that Hollywood star Sally Field inspired her to pursue a career in acting.

She said, in a chat with The Express in 2015: “Sally’s been an inspiration. I was about 14 when I first saw her playing a young woman with multiple personalities in Sybil and I remember thinking, ‘How does she do that? I want to do that and portray different lives’. Acting is all about being in a different universe.”

During the same conversation, she said of her career: “You’ve got to keep on working… There also isn’t a huge number of parts for women my age, so you have to take what you can.

“I don’t want to moan about it, but there’s a pond of really fantastic actresses from the ages of 45 to 60 that are all going for the same roles.”

Rose Marshbrook actress Sharon has also been in Downton Abbey (Credit: Jonny Birch / Tall Story Pictures/ ITV)

What else has Sharon Small been in?

Sharon was in an episode of BBC crime drama Death in Paradise.

She appeared as Dorothy Foster in series three, which aired in 2014, back when Kris Marshall played DI Humphrey Goodman.

Sharon was also in Downton Abbey. Fans of the beloved period drama might remember she played Marigold Shore, lady’s maid to the Earl of Grantham’s sister, Rosamund Painswick (Samantha Bond).

The actress was also in BBC crime drama The Inspector Lynley Mysteries, playing the role of DS Barbara Havers alongside Nathaniel Parker’s DI Thomas Lynley.

That show ran for six seasons, between 2001 and 2007.

More recently, Sharon was in medical thriller Trust Me, playing a character called Brigitte Rayne in the first series in 2017.

