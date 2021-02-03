Actor Taheen Modak stars as DC ‘Med’ Kharim in ITV drama The Bay, but what else has the actor been in?

And where is he from?

Here’s everything you need to know about the up-and-coming actor.

Taheen Modak stars as DC ‘Med’ Kharim in The Bay, opposite Morven Christie’s Lisa Armstrong (Credit: ITV)

Who is Taheen Modak?

Taheen is a relative newcomer to acting, compared to some of the showbiz heavyweights he stars opposite in The Bay.

His first ever TV role was as The Boy in 2018’s Beyond the Blade.

After that, he was lucky enough to win the coveted role of Med in the ITV series.

Taheen Modak graduated from Bristol Old Vic Theatre School in 2018.

What else has Taheen Modak been in?

After his first TV role in 2018, Taheen portrayed Musa in 2019’s Doggerland, a short film about an illegal immigrant who takes on an underground driving job with an unknown cargo to gain UK citizenship from his criminal employers.

Taheen then went on to portray Zaim Jabara in the TV series Van der Valk opposite Marc Warren.

In 2020, you might have seen Taheen as Jake in Ruthless, Jay in Two Weeks to Live and Vinny in Five Dates.

He is most famous for his role as ‘Med’ in ITV’s The Bay, which he won in 2019.

The first series saw him begin as a newbie Family Liaison Officer under his superior Lisa Armstrong.

Taheen Modak stars opposite James Cosmo in ITV1’s The Bay (Credit: ITV)

Who does Taheen Modak play in The Bay?

Taheen portrays DC Med Kharim in The Bay.

Med shadowed DS Lisa Armstrong (Morven Christie) in season one, and their differing approaches to work sometimes clashed.

Season two sees Med promoted to DS after Lisa’s suspension.

But Lisa struggles to work under the man she trained up.

Med is full of genuine concern for the families he works with, and strives to perform as best he can.

But, without Lisa’s experience, he’s still prone to making mistakes.

However, in this complex case, Med goes beyond what’s required of him to uncover the truth to seek justice.”

What will we see Taheen in next?

Rising star Taheen can be seen in the short film K&J as Mustafa.

He will also appear as Mike in the upcoming LondonBoys.

LondonBoys follows a man who has battled with his mental health since he was a teenager, something he’s kept hidden inside.

The character is pushed to his limits and tested in a way that threatens his entire family.

Where is Taheen from?

It’s not known where Takeen was born, although he studied at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.

On the casting website Spotlight, it says he can play any character from an Indian, Middle Eastern or mixed race background.

His page also tells us that he is six foot one.

How old is Taheen Modak?

Taheen’s age is not yet known.

However, his Spotlight page tells us he can portray anyone between 18 and 25.

The Bay episode three airs on Wednesday February 03 2021 at 9pm. All episodes are available on ITV hub and Britbox.

