The Bay continues with an ever increasing line-up of shifty-looking suspects including the victim’s brother-in-law Mark Bradwell – but do you recognise him as Sandy in Shetland?

The character is played by actor Steven Robertson.

Here’s everything you need to know!

The Bay series two continues with a fresh crop of suspects, one of whom is Mark, aka Sandy in Shetland (Credit: ITV)

Who is Steven Robertson?

Steven Robertson is a film, TV and theatre actor who has been on our screens since 2004.

That year, he portrayed Michael Connelly, a young man with cerebral palsy in Inside I’m Dancing.

Steven went on to star in 2008’s adaptation of Tess of the D’Ubervilles, Hustle, Shameless and Ashes to Ashes.

He played Dominic Rook in the BBC Three comedy-drama series Being Human.

He has also had roles in numerous TV shows including Luther, Ripper Street, The Bletchley Circle and Doctor Who.

Steven portrayed Robert Oswald in the 2017 Harlots, but is most famous for his role in Shetland.

Is the Mark actor in The Bay also in Shetland?

Steven portrays Mark Bradwell in ITV’s The Bay.

Mark is Bill’s son, who wants to prove himself to his father.

We’re told: “Overshadowed by his brother-in-law and not trusted by Bill to take charge of the family firm, Mark is painfully aware of his failings as others see it.”

When his father retires, Mark is keen to step up – but things do not go smoothly.

Because of his resentment towards his now-dead brother-in-law, Mark is a prime suspect in his murder.

He portrays Mark Bradwell in The Bay. But is Steven Robertson in Shetland? (Credit: ITV)

Is Steven Robertson in Shetland?

Steven plays Detective Sandy Wilson in the BBC One adaptation of Ann Cleeves’ Shetland.

Sandy’s local knowledge of Shetland is vital to the team when solving their cases.

In series one, Sandy’s paternal grandmother Mima Wilson is shot dead with a shotgun at her croft on Bressay.

Sandy, who is a PC at the time, finds her body.

In series two, we see Sandy working towards becoming a Detective Constable.

In the most recent series, Sandy is suspended after his negligent policing led to a suspect taking their own life in a prison cell.

The actor joined the cast in 2013 and will appear in the upcoming series later this year.

The popular series is filmed near where Steven was born and brought up.

When will Shetland be back?

Shetland will return to the BBC this year, actor Douglas Henshall has confirmed.

Douglas, who plays DI Jimmy Perez, told fans of the show that there WILL be a sixth and seventh series of the BBC drama.

He tweeted last year: “For everyone asking about the next series of Shetland. The plan is that we start filming next February [2021] and shoot two series back to back all being well. So fingers crossed.”

Douglas teased fans by adding: “The scripts are good, I know that much.”

His followers shared their happiness, with one saying they were “super excited” and another saying they “couldn’t wait”.

Fans hoped for a new series in 2020 but, due to coronavirus restrictions, filming was unable to take place as per usual.

Steven Robertson is a suspect in The Bay. But he’s on the other side of the law in Shetland (Credit: ITV)

How old is Steven?

Steven was born on January 1 1977 – yes, he’s a New Year’s Day baby!

He is currently 44 years old.

Where is he from?

Steven is actually from the island of Shetland.

The BBC series is filmed near where Steven was born and brought up.

Steven was born in Lerwick, Shetland Islands, Scotland.

He grew up in the small village of Vidlin with his two sisters.

Steven suffered from severe dyslexia as a child, before setting his mind on an acting career.

He left Shetland at 21 to study drama at Fife College in Kirkcaldy, and went on to hone his craft at Guildhall School Of Music And Drama in London.

Shetland stars Steven Robertson as DC Sandy Wilson, Alison O’Donnell as DS Alison ‘Tosh’ Mcintosh , and Douglas Henshall as DI Jimmy Perez (Credit: BBC)

Is Steven married?

Steven is married to Charlotte Allam.

Steven and Charlotte met at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

They currently live in Hertfordshire with their daughter.

The Bay episode two airs on Wednesday January 27 at 9pm. All episodes are available on ITV hub and Britbox.

