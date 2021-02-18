The Bay series 2 continued last night and saw Daniel Ryan as DI Tony Manning struggling to cope with the pressures of his job and family life.

In emotionally charged scenes during episode five of the ITV drama, aired on Wednesday (February 17), Tony (Daniel) came under fire for failing to follow the rule book.

Warning! Spoilers ahead for episode five.

Daniel Ryan’s character had some emotionally charged scenes in episode five of The Bay series 2 (Credit: ITV)

What happened in The Bay series 2 episode 5?

Viewers know that copper Ahmed ‘Med’ Kharim (Taheen Modak), who died in the fourth episode after a brutal hit and run, shouldn’t have been investigating the dodgy properties he was looking into.

Making matters worse in the fifth episode, Tony got in trouble after bringing up private accounts he shouldn’t have had access to while he and Lisa Armstrong (Morven Christie) questioned Bill Bradwell (James Cosmo) on his firm’s dealings with the shady property company.

Read more: The Bay series 3: Marsha Thomason to replace Morven Christie as ITV confirms third season

Struggling to cope, Tony tried to return home to his estranged wife, telling her he needed his family around him.

Tony Manning wanted to return to his family (Credit: ITV)

However, she refused to take him back until he agreed to sign divorce papers, at one point even locking him out of the house he insisted was also his.

Later in the episode, Tony got roaring drunk at a pub. And after a run-in with some other drinkers, Lisa came to pick him up and took him back to her house.

The copper’s wife wanted a divorce, causing his mental health to spiral out of control (Credit: ITV)

What did The Bay viewers say?

On Twitter, viewers heaped praise on Daniel Ryan’s “spectacular” performance as distraught Tony Manning.

One said: “Goes without saying that #TheBay was brilliant yet again last night. You see people acting emotional scenes all the time on TV and you think nothing of it when the moment’s passed, but @_DanielRyan really got me. Bloody hell he’s good!”

Viewers heaped praise on ‘spectacular’ Daniel Ryan (Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock (10405420mn)

A second tweeted: “@_DanielRyan Just finished #TheBay. Brilliant. You were brilliant. I’m worried for Tony.”

A third wrote: “@_DanielRyan what a brilliant piece of acting in #thebay tonight, so moving and sad, you did brill, great episode.”

What a brilliant piece of acting in #thebay tonight, so moving and sad.

Another said, with a broken heart emoji: “Emotional episode tonight, @_DanielRyan you were brilliant. Just want to give you a cuddle #thebay.”

Read more: The Bay: Is actor Adam Hussain, who plays Josh, also in Coronation Street?

A fifth said, with clapping emojis: “@_DanielRyan Spectacular work my friend. #TheBay.”

“@_DanielRyan Absolutely blown away with your character acting in #TheBay,” a sixth viewer said on Twitter. “Absolutely superb… riveting viewing…”

Goes without saying that #TheBay was brilliant yet again last night. You see people acting emotional scenes all the time on tv and you think nothing of it when the moment's passed, but @_DanielRyan really got me. Bloody hell he's good! — Millie Shepherd-Kerslake (@MillieKerslake) February 18, 2021

@_DanielRyan Just finished #TheBay . Brilliant. You were brilliant. I’m worried for Tony. 💔 — Wayne Ingle, EdD (like Dr. Biden)💙 (@WayneIngle) February 18, 2021

@_DanielRyan what a brilliant piece of acting in #thebay 2nite,so moving and sad, u did brill, great episode — Annabel Denton Marsden (@DentonMarsden) February 18, 2021

Emotional episode tonight @_DanielRyan you were brilliant 💔 just want to give you a cuddle #thebay — Debbie T (@debrajayne25) February 17, 2021

@_DanielRyan Absoluty blown away with your character acting in #TheBay.. Absolutely . Superb….. Riviting viewing… — Rik Boulton (@RikBoulton) February 17, 2021

– The Bay concludes on Wednesday (February 24) at 9pm on ITV

Are you enjoying The Bay series 2? What did you think of Daniel Ryan’s performance? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.