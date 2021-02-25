The Bay season 2 ended last night, but the conclusion to the six-part series left viewers divided.

The ITV drama, starring Morven Christie as police officer Lisa Armstrong, finished on Wednesday (February 24) evening.

Warning! Spoilers ahead for episode six.

The Bay season 2 has come to an end (Credit: Jonny Birch/ Tall Story Pictures/ ITV)

What happened at the end of The Bay season 2?

The final episode of the series saw Lisa nab Stephen Marshbrook’s killer.

It turned out that scrap yard boss Frank Mercer had paid a man to kill Stephen.

Frank had an affair with Stephen’s wife, Rose, and he thought the only way to get her out of the marriage was to kill her husband. Rose had no idea and had nothing to do with the killing.

Rose’s secret lover paid someone to kill her husband, Stephen (Credit: Jonny Birch /Tall Story Pictures/ ITV)

No justice for Med

The final episode failed to explore the company behind all of the dodgy property deals handled by the Bradwell family business.

Lisa’s colleague, Med, was killed in an earlier episode while he was investigating one of the properties.

A car ran him over in a brutal hit-and-run, and he died shortly after.

But in the final episode, the investigation didn’t reveal who had killed Med.

Instead, the closing scenes saw Lisa’s ex, Andy, walk out on her and the kids again after she discovered he has another family.

And on Twitter, a number of viewers were fuming that the show didn’t provide answers or bring Med’s killers to justice.

No justice for Med yet (Credit: ITV)

What did ITV viewers say?

One tweeted: “Wtf, it can’t end like that without letting us know who killed Med #TheBay.”

Another wrote, with an angry face emoji: “So no one is arrested for poor Med’s murder?”

Totally lost. How can you leave the series like that!

A third put: “Totally lost. How can you leave the series like that! Who killed Med, who was behind Breakwater, what was in the files, totally disappointed.”

“What a stupid ending!” said a fourth. “Who killed him then? Did the wife actually have anything to do with it? What about Mark? What’s happened with the law firm? Who killed Med? Who’s leading the criminal gang? Let’s hope series 3 ties up all those loose ends. It has to, surely! #TheBay.”

“Is this a joke?” asked a fifth. “Who killed Med, what happened with breakwater? #thebay.”

However, some called the ending “fab” and found it a “satisfying” conclusion to the series.

Someone tweeted: “Very satisfying ending to #TheBay tonight… such humanity, and an excellent plot with so many well-developed characters.”

Another wrote: “#thebay brill series and fab ending . Didn’t expect the murdered husbands wife to be having the affair and be involved with the murderer.”

