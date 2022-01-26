DI Tony Manning’s ex-wife Ellen makes an unwelcome re-appearance in The Bay in episode three – but who plays her?

Viewers were gutted for police department boss Tony in the last series when his marriage fell apart.

At the beginning of series three, we saw him reluctantly sign the divorce papers.

So who plays Tony’s wife in the cast of The Bay, and where have you seen her before?

Kerrie Taylor as Ellen Manning in The Bay (Credit: ITV1)

Who plays Tony’s wife in The Bay? Why did they split?

Actress Kerrie Taylor portrays Tony’s ex-wife in The Bay.

She has appeared in all three series of the crime drama.

Sadly, Kerrie’s character Ellen Manning broke Tony’s heart when she asked for a divorce in series two – blaming his job.

In episode three, Tony and Ellen have an uncomfortable conversation where she begs him not to “ruin” their son’s graduation.

Later, DI Tony Manning and DS Jenn Townsend have a heartfelt conversation about their respective divorces.

He tells her: “I’m divorced, with two grown-up kids who have flown the nest.

“We’re still working things out; it’s not easy.”

Tony – played by Daniel Ryan – then shares the shocking news that his “wife is shacked up with one of my best mates”.

Ouch!

What has actress Kerrie Taylor been in before?

Kerrie Taylor has been a TV actress ever since she joined the cast of Hollyoaks in 1995.

She was 18 when she won the role of Lucy Benson.

After leaving the C4 soap, Kerrie popped up in TV series including Crossroads, Clocking Off, Holby City and Fallen.

She went on to portray Beth Enright in Where the Heart Is between 2001 and 2005.

After leaving Where the Heart Is, she took on small roles in the likes of Heartbeat, Casualty, Doctors and Negotiations.

Kerrie and Tony have a painful conversation in episode three of The Bay’s third series (Credit: ITV1)

Who plays Tony’s wife in The Bay? Kerrie Taylor played Lucy Benson in Hollyoaks

Kerrie Taylor, who plays Tony’s ex-wife in The Bay, portrayed Lucy Benson in Hollyoaks.

She joined the cast as one of the original cast members of the C4 soap.

Hampshire-born Kerrie starred as Lucy from the very first episode on 23 October 1995.

She departed the village in January 2000 when she went travelling.

At the time, Kerrie said: “I was scared to leave.

“I thought I might never work again, but the time was right.”

The character’s hard-hitting storylines included heroin addiction.

Kerrie Taylor was nominated for several awards for the role, including Best Dramatic Performance at the 1999 British Soap Awards.

How old is Kerrie Taylor?

Kerrie was born in Romsey, Hampshire, in 1973.

She is currently 48 years of age.

Lucy Benson and Tony Hutchinson in Hollyoaks (Credit: C4)

Who plays Tony’s ex-wife in The Bay? Is Kerrie Taylor married?

Kerrie is married to writer and TV director Jason Farrell.

They wed in 2001.

Jason Farrell is a director and author, known for Running with Bulls, Sky News: Sunrise, and The News Hour with Mark Austin.

They have two children and live in West London.

The Bay continues on Wednesdays at 9pm on ITV1. The entire series is available to watch on ITV Hub.

