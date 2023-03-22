The Bay’s Chris Coghill: How he moved on from Lisa Faulkner marriage split with another actress

Chris Coghill joins the cast of The Bay series 4 as troubled ‘junkie’ Alex Kirby but, for a while, the actor was perhaps best known for his private life.

The actor was married to ITV sweetheart Lisa Faulkner until it broke down irrevocably.

But when did they split up, and why?

Here’s what you need to know about actor Chris Coghill, his career, and his past and current partners…

Chritopher Coghill as Alex Kirby in The Bay (Credit: Jonathan Birch / © Tall Story Pictures 2023)

Chris Coghill portrays Alex Kirby in The Bay

Actor Christopher Coghill stars as Alex Kirby in the cast of The Bay series 4.

Alex is the estranged ‘junkie’ brother of murder victim Beth Metcalfe.

Chris recently played Chris Lythgoe in the cast of The Walk-In.

EastEnders fans will know him best for playing Tony King in the BBC soap back in 2008.

Viewers were horrified when they discovered that Tony, the fiancé of Bianca Jackson, was a vile paedophile.

TV viewers will also know Chris as Craig in Shameless, and Stan Farrow in Home Fires.

He played Bobby Sheridan in the period drama The Royal, and smaller roles in Anne, Endeavour and A Confession.

You might recognise him as Dave Maltby from the TV movie Murdered for Being Different, about the true life murder of Sophie Lancaster.

He also had a small role in series four of Line of Duty as Forensic Investigator Kevin Gill.

Chris recently starred in the Apple TV series Slow Horses as Hobbs, and now appears in the new series of The Bay.

Chris Coghill played Chris Lythgoe in the cast of The Walk-In (Credit: ITV)

Who played Chris Lythgoe in The Walk-In?

Chris Coghill portrayed Christopher Lythgoe in The Walk-In on ITV1.

The character was one of the members of the Far Right group National Action.

The character of Chris Lythgoe was based on the real National Action leader of the same name.

Chris Lythgoe was imprisoned in 2018 for his involvement in the planned murder of Labour MP Rosie Cooper.

Who did Chris Coghill play in EastEnders?

Chris Coghill is best known for his role in EastEnders as villain Tony King.

He first joined the show in 2008 as the fiancé of Bianca Butcher, and had a VERY dark past.

Tony had just been released from prison when he moved to Walford after assaulting a teenage boy.

But Tony’s actions were much worse than that.

Tony was exposed as a paedophile, who had been abusing Bianca‘s adopted daughter Whitney since she was 12.

He groomed her into believing they would run off and start a new life together…

But, when Tony got into a fight with Peter Beale, Whitney finally stood up to him.

This meant that Tony moved on and tried to groom Tanya Branning’s 14-year-old daughter Lauren Branning.

But Whitney finally told her mother about her relationship with Tony and their plans to run away together.

Of course, Bianca was horrified and had Tony arrested.

Tony was given 13 years imprisonment.

And, when Whitney later planned to visit him, it was revealed that he had killed himself in his cell.

It remains one of the BBC soap‘s most traumatic storylines to date.

Actor Chris Coghill played Tony King in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

What else has The Bay actor Chris Coghill been in?

Chris Coghill started out with small roles on Emmerdale and Coronation Street.

But his first big role was in Shameless as Craig Garland, the boyfriend of Fiona Gallagher.

He then played Bobby Sheridan in the period drama The Royal.

You might also recognise him as Stan Farrow from the World War II period drama Home Fires.

He had a small role in series four of Line of Duty as Forensic Investigator Kevin Gill.

What age is Chris Coghill and where is he from?

Chris Coghill was born on 11 April 1975.

He is currently 47 years old.

Chris is from the Prestwich area of Manchester, but he now lives in London.

Chris Coghill and Lisa Faulkner as Carl and Emma in Burn It (Credit: Youtube/BurnItManchester)

Was Chris Coghill married to Lisa Faulkner?

Chris Coghill was previously married to actress and TV chef Lisa Faulkner.

They met when they starred together in the BBC Three sitcom Burn It.

They got married in April 2005 and adopted a daughter named Billie-May together, but the couple sadly separated in 2011.

Lisa Faulkner went on to marry MasterChef judge John Torode in 2019, after she appeared on the show as a contestant – and won!

Lisa and Chris’ daughter Billie-May is now 17.

Chris regularly shares pictures of his daughter on his official Instagram, and the pair maintain a close relationship.

Does Chris Coghill have a partner now?

After his divorce from Lisa Faulkner, reports say Chris Coghill went on to marry Rosalind Halstead.

Rosalind is also an actress, and has recently appeared in Andor, Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators, and The Trial of Christine Keeler.

According to IMDB, the pair have been together since 2014.

However, both actors are incredibly private, and have not spoken about their marriage in public.

Rosalind Halstead has reportedly married Chris Coghill (Credit: Bold/Sony TV/Universal Cable Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock)

What height is he?

Lots of fans are wondering what height The Walk-In star is!

According to his IMDb, Chris Coghill is 6’1.

Does he have Instagram?

Yes Chris Coghill does have Instagram.

You can find him here @official_chriscoghill.

He often shares photos from his projects, travels around the world, and his beloved pet cat.

The Bay continues on Wednesdays on ITV1 at 9pm. The entire series 4 is currently available to watch on ITVX.

