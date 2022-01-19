The Bay continued on ITV1 this week with episode two – and we’re hooked.

We have so many questions we want answering in the upcoming third episode, after episode two ended on disturbing scenes.

Viewers saw Adnan Rahman furiously trashing the memorial set up for his dead brother.

But why?

Here’s six burning questions we want answering after watching episode two of series three of the ITV series.

Marsha Thomason stars as DS Townsend in The Bay series three (Credit: ITV1)

Read more: The Bay on ITV1: Who is in the cast of series three opposite Marsha Thomason as DS Jenn Townsend?

The Bay episode two – who killed Saif Rahman?

We still don’t know the answer to the most obvious question – who killed Saif Rahman?

The promising young boxer was found dead in the sea before the opening credits of episode one of ITV’s The Bay.

And we now know it wasn’t an accident.

Saif died as a result of a sustained beating – he had head injuries, a blunt force trauma, before his body was dumped in the sea.

The police were investigating a bunch of thugs who had a fight with Saif on the night he died.

But they have since proved they have alibis.

Our suspects after episode two include Vincent Regan’s Ray, and we still think angry brother Adnan is involved.

Our guess from episode one still stand too – that was boxer Warren Pryce (he looks dodgy, admit it!).

What is Adnan hiding and why the HELL did he trash Saif’s memorial?

We already know that Adnan and his mum Mariam don’t get along.

Although we don’t as yet know why.

Adnan is clearly hiding something…

Not least a burning hatred for his dead brother, if the ending of episode two is anything to go by.

Adnan was seen destroying a memorial to Saif.

That’s more than grief. That’s pure rage.

We also know that Adnan lied about his alibi for the night his brother was murdered.

He says he was working, but there are conveniently no witnesses!

Which leads us nicely to our next burning question…

Was Saif a nasty piece of work?

Nadeem Islam as Jamal Rahman and Michael Karim as Adnan Rahman (Credit: ITV1)

Read more: The Bay series three on ITV1: How many episodes is it, what’ it about and what happened to DS Lisa Armstrong?

The Bay episode two – was Saif as innocent as his mum thinks?

Now we hate to speak ill of the dead, but we’re going to anyway!

There have been a few clues that the murdered Saif might not have been the perfect son Mariam thinks he was.

Which, of course, may well explain why Adnan is so angry all the time.

Adnan has insinuated that his dead brother wasn’t such an angel.

Jordan Rooney and his thug pals said “Saif got what he deserved”.

Police are also considering the possibility that Saif might have been using or dealing drugs.

We also know that Saif argued with his girlfriend on the night he died – maybe or maybe not because he was flirting with another girl.

No one deserves to be beaten up and dumped in the sea, obviously, but could Saif have provoked the attack?

Why don’t Muslims allow post-mortems?

In episode two of The Bay, the Rahman family are very upset by the police’s decision to carry out a post-mortem.

The family are Muslims, and expressed their desire for Saif’s body to be left intact.

Muslims are always buried, never cremated.

It is a religious requirement that the body be ritually washed and draped before burial, which should be as soon as possible after death.

They believe the human body is sacred and thus dislike postmortem examinations.

Newbie DS Townsend (Marsha Thomason) pictured with Erin Shanagher as DS Karen Hobson in The Bay series three (Credit: ITV1)

Read more: ITV reveals first photo of Marsha Thomason as DS Jen Townsend in The Bay and reveal guest cast

What is a Cat-A murder?

A Category-A crime is a murder or other major investigation which is of grave public concern.

It also means that members of the public are still at risk.

In the case of Saif Rahman, we know he died as a result of a sustained beating.

Saif’s death was caused by head injuries after a blunt force trauma.

And the killer is still very much on the loose.

The Bay episode two – is Chris Fischer a wrong’un?

Is it just us, or is anyone else hearing alarm bells whenever DS Jenn Townsend’s boyfriend Chris Fischer enters a scene?

Isn’t he just a bit creepy and controlling?

The relationship between Jenn and Chris already seems to be troubled, even though they’ve only just moved in with each other!

Fingers and toes crossed we’re wrong, though.

Perhaps the show is making us too suspicious!

Vincent Regan as Ray in The Bay (Credit: Ben Blackall / © Tall Story Pictures)

The Bay episode two – how and why is the boxing club involved?

Saif was a promising young boxer who had everything to live for.

But he clearly had his enemies.

In episode two, police officers finally found Saif’s missing phone outside the boxing club.

They also found blood spatter on the ground and wall outside the club.

We now know that Saif went to the club after drinking at the bar on the night of his death.

Was he meeting someone? And, if he was killed at the boxing club, how did his body end up in the sea?

What’s going on with Vincent Regan’s character Ray?

Episode two and still barely a glimpse of Vincent Regan’s character Ray.

This smells fishy to us, and not just because it’s set in a seaside town.

Actor Vincent is one of the most recognisable actors in the ITV series.

So we don’t think he’s there to help Mariam self-medicate by pouring her drinks…

We suspect Ray is a LOT more involved in Saif’s death than we’ve so far been led to believe.

Watch this space!

The Bay series three continues on Wednesday January 26 2022 at 9pm on ITV1. All episodes are available to binge on the ITV Hub.

What did you think of Marsha Thomason as DS Jenn Townsend? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.