Viewers of The Bay episode 4 were left in bits during the funeral scenes
TV

The Bay episode 4: Funeral scenes leaves viewers ‘heartbroken’

It was a tearjerker alright

By Paul Hirons

The Bay continued with episode 4 last night and it was another compelling and powerful instalment (Wednesday February 2).

And in true crime drama style it left us with a cliffhanger at the end of episode four.

But it was the funeral scene that left fans in bits – the heartbreaking scene was a real tearjerker.

Jenn and Saif’s family (Credit: ITV)

The Bay episode 4: What happened?

DS Jenn Townsend continued to investigate the murder of Saif Rahman, but last night it was time for the victim’s funeral.

It showed the moving ceremonial details of a Muslim funeral, and there were tears all round.

But there was drama, too.

The Bay on ITV1 – 6 burning questions we have after watching episode 4

Saif’s brother, Adnan, accidentally stabbed Jordan. And despite Jenn telling him to wait until after the funeral to confess, the police swooped in and arrested him… while he was laying flowers for his brother.

Adnan ended up doing a runner.

And Jamal was upset because his mother wouldn’t allow him to observe Ghusl – the washing of a body.

It was all happening, and a string of very emotional scenes.

How did viewers react to the funeral scenes?

Fans of the show took to Twitter to express their heartbreak over the scenes.

One captioned a screengrab from the scene, and said: “I need a tissue after these scenes [cry-face. emoji].”

Another added: “This is breaking my heart [heartbreak emoji] #thebay.”

A third wrote: “#TheBay feels all real, heartbreaking scenes with Saif’s funeral.”

Finally, one viewer said: “Omg this is heartbreaking [heartbreak emoji, cry-face emoji] #TheBay”.

The funeral scenes were full of emotion (Credit: ITV)

“Forever grateful”

Before the episode aired, writer Furquan Akhtar took to Twitter himself to talk about the funeral scenes.

He said: “I get asked about diversity in TV & I say they are stories told in a different way but some of the themes like love & grief are universal.

OPINION: The Bay's Marsha Thomason as DS Jenn Townsend is EXACTLY what series needed

“So tonight we get the chance to share a Muslim funeral on TV & I got to write it.

“I’ll be forever grateful to share this. #TheBay on @itv 9pm.”

The Bay continues next week on ITV, on Wednesday February 9 at 9pm. All episode from series three are now also available to view on ITV Hub.

