The Bay series three came to a bittersweet ending this week, with Saif Rahman’s killer finally revealed.

Did any of you guess who beat the promising young boxer to death?

Nope, neither did we!

Here’s the ending of The Bay series three explained.

***Warning: spoilers from The Bay series three ending ahead***

Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana as Saif Rahman in The Bay series three ending (Credit: ITV1)

The Bay series three ending – who killed Saif Rahman?

Viewers spent the first five episodes of The Bay series three lurching from suspect to suspect.

We had our eye on Mariam’s boyfriend Ray.

Mainly because he served little other purpose in the show.

We didn’t have the foggiest who really killed Saif Rahman.

But all was finally revealed in The Bay series three ending – and it was no one we’d suspected.

The scriptwriters kept us guessing until the very end – well played!

Sometimes, viewers can feel cheated if a rogue suspect is thrown in at the end.

But Kyle, Richie and Shirin had been on the outskirts all along.

At the end of The Bay series three, Kyle was revealed to have murdered Saif in a jealous rage.

He was helped by Richie and Shirin.

How did Saif Rahman die?

Saif was set up by Richie, Shirin and Kyle.

Richie, Saif’s former sparring partner, had long harboured a grudge against rising star Saif.

Turns out Saif was a better boxer than Richie, and Richie was fuming about being dropped by the club.

In a furious rage during The Bay episode six, Richie spat: “If it wasn’t for me, he wouldn’t have even been boxing.

“I introduced him to the club.

“He should have been thanking me instead of stabbing me in the back.”

Determined to “teach Saif a lesson”, Richie used his girlfriend Shirin to lure Saif to the boxing club after hours.

It was there that Richie confronted Saif and provoked him into a fight.

Stupidly for Richie, he forgot Saif was the better boxer and Saif whooped his ass.

Which was when Kyle stepped in and clobbered Saif with a metal rod.

Kyle was revealed to be the killer in The Bay series three ending (Credit: ITV1)

Why did Kyle kill Saif?

Kyle had been creeping around in the background of series three.

Of course, viewers knew that his sister Molly was dating Saif.

We learnt that Saif didn’t like Kyle and thought he was weird.

He’d been a school friend of Richie, until Saif came along and Richie dropped Kyle like a hot brick.

During his interrogation, Kyle said: “I’m not just a hanger-on.

“I’m not just a getaway driver. I’m not a joke.”

After bludgeoning Saif to death in a furious rage, Kyle called his dad to help him cover it up.

The police charged the accomplices with a joint enterprise.

Kyle, Richie and Shirin were all charged with conspiracy to murder, while Kyle’s dad Michael was charged with aiding and abetting.

It was a relief to find out who killed Saif Rahman after six episodes of second guessing.

But now we’re feeling a little lost the show is over.

The Bay series three ending – Jenn’s happy ending

In The Bay series three finale, Jenn got some sort of happy ending.

Jenn and Chris (played by former Hollyoaks badboy Barry Sloane) decided to stick at their relationship and stay living together.

But there’s a cloud hanging over their relationship which we hope will be explored in another series (see below).

For now, Jenn and her family are content.

And the new Family Liaison Officer – FLO – in Morecambe Bay has proved her worth by solving Saif’s murder.

Elsewhere, Mariam came to terms with her son’s death, and visited her other son, Adnan, in jail.

Ray came back to help Mariam overcome her alcoholism.

It’s a far from perfect family, but we left them in a better place than where they started…

Marsha Thomason smashed it as DS Jenn Townsend in The Bay (Credit: ITV1)

The Bay series four – is the show coming back?

ITV has confirmed that there WILL be a series four of The Bay.

ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill said: “I’m delighted that we will be returning to Morecambe for another series of The Bay.

“Marsha Thomason delivered a brilliant performance as DS Jenn Townsend, and it will be exciting to see where Daragh takes her character in series 4.

“Thanks to everyone at Tall Story Pictures for creating and continuing to deliver such a distinctive series.”

Filming begins later this year on the new series with further casting news to be announced.

When ED! spoke with actress Marsha Thomason about the drama series, she was hopeful that there is a future for her character.

She said: “I had such a good time shooting it.

“We were shooting it through COVID, which obviously makes everything so difficult.

“And yet we still managed, with our masks, to have a great time…

“Hopefully we’ll get us a fourth series, and hopefully we won’t have to wear masks!”

She then added: “I would [come back]. I cannot say enough, I enjoyed this job immensely and this role.”

And we would have her back on our screens in a heartbeat, too!

The Bay series three is currently available to watch on the ITV Hub.

