The Baby on Sky: What is the horror series about? Who is in the cast?

Horror fans are in for a treat as Sky releases a new chilling Sky Original series, The Baby, today – with an exciting cast!

The Baby is a dark comedy starring Michelle De Swarte that takes the horrors of parenting to a new level.

But what is the series actually about and who is the cast?

Here’s everything we know!

The Baby is a new horror-comedy on Sky with a superb cast of exciting young talent (Credit: Sky)

What is The Baby about?

The Baby is a new Sky horror-comedy about a woman who finds herself with a supernatural infant.

The series follows 38-year-old Natasha, who is furious that all of her friends have children.

However, when she is unexpectedly landed with a baby of her own, her life dramatically implodes.

Read more: Stranger Things season 4: Who is Will Byers’ secret love interest? Fans are going wild!

Her new bundle of joy may look cute, but it has deadly powers that turn Natasha’s life into a horror show.

As Natasha learns the full extent of its powers, she becomes increasingly desperate to get rid of it.

But while she may not want the baby, the baby most definitely wants her…

The Baby stars comedian Michelle De Swarte (Credit: Sky)

Who plays Natasha in The Baby?

Comedian Michelle De Swarte plays the lead role of Natasha in The Baby.

Natasha, in her late 30s, becomes burdened with the task of caring for a baby with deadly powers.

Talking about playing the role of Natasha, she said: “It’s a dark comedy horror about motherhood and about being a sibling and friend and how complicated things can be.

Read more: Made In Chelsea: Are Reza and Ruby still together?

“I was with a baby in every scene which was a joy. I don’t want to do anything else now without a baby strapped to me!”

Michelle previously starred in The Duchess on Netflix, alongside Katherine Ryan.

She was also in the TV series Free Speech and appeared in Comedy Lab.

Who else is in the cast of The Baby?

Amira Ghazalla also stars in the Sky horror-comedy as Mrs Eaves.

Mrs Eaves is a 70-year-old woman who lives out of her car and mysteriously appears whenever the baby is close.

Amira Ghazalla has had roles in The Honourable Woman, Holby City, No Offence and Hatton Garden.

She also starred in The Rhythm Section and the TV series Sense8.

Amber Grappy plays Natasha’s younger sister Bobbi, who is desperate for a baby herself.

Amber is known for her role as Lauren in the BBC series Wrecked.

Viewers may also recognise Charlie Wernham who plays the police officer.

Charlie has made appearances in a variety of TV shows including Bad Education, The Inbetweeners and School of Comedy.

He’s also known for his roles in EastEnders and Hollyoaks.

The Sky series also stars Tanya Reynolds, who landed her first major TV role in the Sky comedy Delicious.

She also starred in the hit Netflix series Sex Education.

When will The Baby release on Sky?

The Baby is an eight-part series that will air on Sky Atlantic on July 7.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.