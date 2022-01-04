The Apprentice star Lord Alan Sugar reveals when he’ll really quit the show ahead of new series

With the new series of The Apprentice about to take flight, head honcho Lord Alan Sugar has revealed when he’ll really quit the show.

And it’s good news for fans.

Rumours have swirled that Lord Sugar, 74, will only do another two series. But now he’s revealed what his plans are.

Lord Sugar wants to continue for more series (Credit: BBC)

What did Lord Sugar say ahead of the new series of The Apprentice?

Ahead of the new 16th series, which starts on Thursday (January 6) Lord Sugar spoke to ED! as well as other journalists today.

When asked if the rumours about him quitting the show in two years’ time were true, he gave an emphatic answer.

“Look, I’m not going to quit the show in two years.”

“I really wanted to make it 20 years, so this one is [series] 16 and I’ve got four more to achieve that goal.

Then he joked: “I’ve already worked out the final task in one of the series is to arrange my funeral.

“To get the candidates and see how well they arrange it, and what type of coffin they would get for me.”

It’s a no from Lord Sugar when it comes to Piers Morgan, too! (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What did Lord Sugar say about Piers Morgan?

He continued: “I’m not going nowhere, the programme’s going nowhere.

“I can assure you there’s going to be a lot more [series] and while I’ve got health and strength in my body I will carry on.”

Lord Sugar was then asked whether Piers Morgan would be a good replacement for whenever he does decide to hang up his boardroom suit.

Again, there was an empathic answer.

“No, no way.

“As far as Piers Morgan is concerned that would be a bit of a lead balloon.

“Come on you’ve got to be joking there. He’s got as much humour as a real lead balloon.”

A new batch of candidates take on new challenges (Credit: BBC)

What happens in the first episode?

The Apprentice returns this Thursday and a new batch of 16 contestants has been revealed.

As far as first tasks go, the 16 are taken to a cruise ship, which sets sail from Portsmouth.

They are then tasked with coming up with a marketing campaign for a new cruise liner.

That means creating a name and a TV advert – and we all know what happens to TV adverts on The Apprentice.

The Apprentice returns on Thursday (January 6) at 9pm on BBC One