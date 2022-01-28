karren brady the apprentice
The Apprentice: Karren Brady is most savage person on TV and we’re so here for it

Who doesn't love Karren?

By Robert Emlyn Slater
| Updated:

The Apprentice recently returned for its 16th season, and that means 12 more weeks of everyone’s favourite “Ice Queen” – Karren Brady!

Baroness Brady has become a firm fan favourite ever since she became Lord Sugar’s assistant in 2009, and viewers can’t get enough of her.

Karren Brady fan favourite on The Apprentice

karren brady the apprentice
Fans love Karren! (Credit: BBC)

Long-time viewers of The Apprentice will be well acquainted with Karren by now. The 52-year-old has appeared on the show since 2008 and then since 2009 as Lord Sugar‘s wing woman.

However, the businesswoman is known for her no-nonsense attitude and withering looks – things that would normally make someone turn and run a mile.

However, those are the reasons why viewers love her!

Every episode, fans on Twitter are on the lookout for the next meme-able Karren glare.

Many revel in her ability to make even the most confident candidates feel unsure of themselves – sometimes just with a look!

Read more: The Apprentice: What are Nick Hewer and Margaret Mountford up to now?

Meanwhile, Karren was on top form again during last night’s episode.

Many were loving the fact that she didn’t hold back in the Boardroom once the task was over.

“Karen causally stirring the pot my queen,” one viewer said.

In addition, another said: “”When I grow up I want to be as cool as @karren_brady. She has the best facial expressions.”

Savage Karren Brady memes

karren brady the apprentice
Karren’s looks are loved by many (Credit: BBC)

So in honour of Baroness Brady, here are some of our absolute favourite savage Karren Brady memes and tweets!

More memes of Apprentice star Karren Brady

Elsewhere, fans of the show are always on the lookout for the latest disapproving savage look from Karren Brady!

Some of the best tweets about Karren

In addition, the Apprentice viewers are always on top form when it comes to making memes!

Read more: The Apprentice: Fired Alex Short compares boardroom to ’12 rounds with Tyson Fury’ 

Meanwhile, there are still another eight weeks of this series of The Apprentice to go, meaning there are still plenty more savage Karren Brady memes to come. We can’t wait!

The Apprentice returns on Thursday, February 3 at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

