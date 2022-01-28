The Apprentice: Fired Alex Short compares boardroom to ’12 rounds with Tyson Fury’

Alex Short from The Apprentice became the fourth candidate to get the dreaded heave-ho tonight (Thursday, January 27).

Alex, 27, had a disaster as team leader and got one of the toughest grillings from Lord Alan Sugar and his team.

And now he reveals that facing “scary” Karren Brady is every bit as daunting as Lord Sugar.

Alex got the boot(Credit: BBC)

What happened to Alex on The Apprentice tonight?

In tonight’s task, Lord Sugar put Alex into team Infinity and he immediately put himself forward as team leader (with some encouragement from Amy, it has to be said).

This week’s task saw half of the two teams sent down to Cornwall to catch fish.

The other half remained in London, attempting to strike deals with London restaurants to sell the fish the others caught.

The team leader had to decide which fish they were going to target.

They also had to come up with a fish dish to sell at a farmer’s market in Cornwall.

Having settled on crab as their main fish or shellfish to catch, Alex made a huge mistake when he forgot to mention crab in his meetings with the restaurants.

And with his team catching loads of crab down in Cornwall, Alex was heading for disaster.

Upon entering the boardroom, Alex’s losing team were called a shambles by Lord Sugar, and he finally give him the (fish) finger.

Karren is Lord Sugar’s right-hand woman (Credit: BBC)

Karren Brady: ‘Scary’

Poor Alex got a mauling from Lord Sugar and his advisor, Karren Brady, who accompanied Infinity on the task.

Karren, in particular, have Alex a hard time and would not let him get away with his mistakes.

And Alex – in an interview with ED! and other journalists – admitted that Karren could be scarier than Lord Sugar himself.

Asked if Karren and fellow advisor Tim Campbell were more fearsome, Alex said: “I’ve never had such a burning sensation in the back of my head when I was on that task.

“You can feel [Karren’s] presence and you know she’s watching every move, every step that you make.

“And she can be [scary] because they’re Lord Sugar’s eyes and ears. They pick up on everything.

“Nothing goes unseen, nothing goes unheard.”

Alex was done up like a kipper (Credit: BBC)

“Like going 12 rounds with Fury”

Alex also explained just what it was like to get a mauling in the boardroom.

And it was intense.

“I’ve gone through the thought process of owning the decision that I made,” he said.

“You’re under such intense pressure in that boardroom – it really is like going 12 rounds with [Tyson] Fury. I’m not even joking.

“It’s a bit surreal. Obviously being in the room with Lord Sugar – a successful businessman who’s achieved a lot.

“When he’s saying those things you have to take it on board. You just have to listen and fight your corner as best you can.

“There’s nowhere to run in there.”

Tuna in next week to find out who the next person is to leave.