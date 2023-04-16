The 1% Club returned to screens last night hosted by Lee Mack. And fans of the show were all left saying the same thing about the presenter.

The quiz, now in it’s second series, hit TV screens once more on Saturday April 15. Last year’s series saw host Lee receive a BAFTA nomination for Best Entertainment Performance.

And it seems it’s little wonder why because viewers absolutely love him!

Lee Mack was back to host The 1% Club last night (Credit: ITV)

Fans love Lee Mack on The 1% Club

Lee’s quick-wit and presenting style won over viewers in the first series. And this time seemed absolutely no different.

In fact, many have begged ITV to let him host everything going!

“Just get Lee Mack to present everything,” share one. “He’s outstanding and doesn’t need to insult anyone or be controversial just super sharp.”

Another agreed: “[Lee’s] absolutely outstanding. The quickest comedian anywhere. Peter Kay and Kevin bridges are incredible in other ways but Lee Mack, nobody sharper.”

“So glad to have The 1% Club back on our screens. One of the best quiz series we have at the moment. I was out at 40% tonight but I still enjoyed every minute and Lee Mack is such a great host,” said someone else.

A fourth added: “Lee Mack is in the top 1% of funny people ever. He makes 99% of the show. Top comedy talent. Astonishing barrage of top lines. Absolutely brilliant.”

“I think Lee Mack is outstanding – a gifted comedian who can think on his feet and a Millionaire host all over,” said one more.

Other comments agreed with one saying: “The 1% Club is back and Lee Mack is the perfect host. Great show and perfect casting.” Another added: “Seriously never let Lee Mack go, it wouldn’t be the same without him.”

Fans love Lee’s hosting style (Credit: ITV/Magnum Media)

What is The 1% Club hosted by Lee Mack?

The concept of the show sees 100 contestants start out. However if they want to make it to the end, they must answer correctly a question only one percent of the country could get right. If they do, they could win a top prize of £100k.

Everyone begins the show with £1k in their prize fund, but if they don’t get a question right, they’re eliminated and their money goes into a prize pot that the rest of the remaining contestants have the chance to win.

The first question asked by Lee is supposedly an easy one that 90 percent of people got right when 1000 people across the UK were quizzed. As the show goes on, the percentages of those answered correctly get smaller and smaller. Eventually, only one percent answered it right.

Not Going Out star Lee has previously admitted he “loves” hosting the show. He said: “If, like me, your lack of general knowledge frustrates you when doing quizzes, then watch The 1% Club. That way, like me, you can instead be frustrated by your lack of logic.

“Great contestants, loads of cash to win, and guaranteed ‘I can’t believe you couldn’t work that one out Dad!’ moments to cause family disputes. I love it.”

The 1% Club continues on Saturday April 22 at 9.20pm on ITV.

