Tess Daly’s ‘insincere’ behaviour called out in 10 tweets: ‘I hope she never has to give bad news to her family’

Strictly host Tess Daly came under fire for her “condescending” behaviour towards Nikita Kanda as the star was voted off the show last night (Sunday, October 9).

Viewers have been taking to Twitter over the course of this year’s competition to take aim at Tess’ alleged “patronising” behaviour.

Tess came under fire (Credit: BBC)

Tess under fire from Strictly fans

Last night’s edition of Strictly saw Nikita and Gorka became the latest couple to be voted off the show. They were beaten in the dance-off by Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima.

As Nikita was voted off, Tess was quick to offer her commiserations. “Nikita! Awww, Nikita and Gorka, we’re so sorry to see you go,” Tess said.

Nikita then confessed that she felt like she’d let Gorka down. “Nooo! You haven’t let anyone down, you’ve been our Kanda Chaos and you’ve been a joy to have on the show,” Tess cooed, taking Nikita’s hand.

Whilst it was a sweet moment, many a fan thought that the way Tess was speaking to Nikita to be pretty condescending.

Tess Daly has come under fire (Credit

Viewers slam ‘insincere’ Tess Daly

Taking to Twitter, some fans took aim at Tess’ “condescending” tone.

“Haha Tess Daly sounds so insincere I hope she never has to give bad news to her family,” one fan tweeted. “Tess fake upset voice [laughing emoji],” another wrote.

I have missed Tess’s condescending ‘aww wuvvy diddums so sowwy to see you go ‘ schpiel! It’s so genuine and emotive. #Strictly — … (@Legen_dary93) October 8, 2023

“Will Tess ever learn how not to sound like a condescending [bleep] when a contestant goes out,” a third fumed.

Does Tess need to speak to the leaving celebrity loke they’re 5? #Strictly — Fiona fairbrother (@fiofair) October 8, 2023

Tess has divided viewers (Credit: BBC)

Fans slam ‘fake’ Tess

During Saturday’s edition of Strictly, viewers thought that Tess came across as patronising following Nikita and Gorka’s dance.

The duo performed a Jive to Kim Wilde’s Kids in America. At the end of the performance, Tess seemed to be Nikita’s biggest supporter.

“Yes, Nikita! Yes! Aww well done you, we were all rooting for you then! You did it!” she cried. “You owned that.”

Again, BBC viewers took to Twitter to slam the star.

oh give tess a bafta #strictly — Liam (@liamandrews123) October 7, 2023

“Why does Tess insist on mauling each female contestant the minute they’ve finished their dance?” one viewer tweeted on Saturday.

Viewers found her behaviour during the launch show to be “false” too.

“I see Tess is being as false & patronising as ever,” one fan tweeted at the time.

Tess can come across so false and messy especially when it’s live #Strictly — JC (@JamesConlon_) September 23, 2023

“How false is Tess,” another wrote.

Fans show Strictly star Tess Daly their support

However, not everyone has had bad things to say about Tess this series. The 54-year-old still has plenty of fans who have taken to Twitter to gush over her and her appearance.

“Tess Daly is a Goddess,” one fan tweeted earlier in the series. “Say what you want about Tess & her presenting skills on #strictly but she looks bloody fabulous,” another said.

Oh. And Tess is a goddess. #Strictly — Joanne Whitfield (@jomob72) October 7, 2023

“Tess Daly is a god-like woman,” a third gushed on Saturday. “Well Tess is looking lovely tonight!” another said.

Read more: Bobby Brazier admits he’s ‘falling in love’ with Strictly co-star: ‘She’s just great’

Strictly continues on Saturday, October 14 at 6.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.