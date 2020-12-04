Tess Daly was unable to hold back her emotions after Vernon Kay made this year’s I’m A Celebrity final last night (December 3).

Former EastEnders star Shane Richie became the latest star to be booted off during a tense elimination.

As a result, Jordan North, Giovanna Fletcher and Vernon are now this year’s I’m A Celebrity finalists.

Tess Daly is over the moon about Vernon Kay (Credit: Instagram Stories)

What did Tess Daly say about Vernon Kay making it through to the I’m A Celebrity final?

The Strictly Come Dancing host took to Instagram Stories to celebrate her hubby’s achievement.

An emotional Tess said: “He’s in the final, I can’t believe it. My heart is just racing, I’m literally so excited and nervous, and just overwhelmed.”

“Thank you so much to everybody who voted for Vernon. See you at the final! Yes!” she added.

Tess isn’t the only one to be supporting Vernon.

Vernon is one of this year’s I’m A Celebrity finalists (Credit: ITV)

She revealed on Lorraine recently that his daughters, Phoebe and Amber, are just as excited.

Tess said: “Well, they love it. Phoebe, our sixteen-year-old, watches it every night with me. Amber, who is 11, isn’t allowed to stay up that late because obviously it is school nights a lot of the time.

“On a Friday night she is allowed to, so she did see it when he said ‘hello’. I looked at their faces and they just lit up.”

“They miss him, they haven’t seen him for four and a half weeks now because they were isolating for two weeks before going in,” added the star.

Shane was booted out (Credit: ITV)

Who left I’m A Celebrity last night?

I’m A Celebrity viewers were left divided when Shane Richie was voted off the show.

The soap actor and former Daz advert man, 56, made it to the final four.

But last night was the end of the road for the star, who appeared to be gutted that he was leaving I’m A Celeb.

After completing the legendary Cyclone challenge, his time was up.

He went on to tell Ant & Dec that he hoped “Mummy G” (Giovanna Fletcher) would bag the crown.

