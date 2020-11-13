Tesco Christmas advert 2020: Shoppers urged to axe their naughty lists

Tesco has become the latest brand to unveil their 2020 Christmas advert.

The supermarket, who famously once enlisted the help of the Spice Girls for their festive clip, has taken a swipe at Christmas naughty lists.

So just how good is their effort this year — and can it rival the likes of John Lewis and McDonalds?

Tesco has unveiled their new Christmas advert (Credit: Tesco)

What is the Tesco Christmas advert about?

This year’s Tesco Christmas advert is all about encouraging the British public to forget about the naughty things they did this year.

With such an awful year for many of us, Tesco wants to say “goodbye” to the naughty list.

The advert opens in a Tesco store, before travelling across the UK, following multiple people as they prepare for the festive season.

They each reveal confessions they worry might put them in Santa’s bad books. From giving a bad DIY haircut to fibbing to the kids for a bit of peace and quiet, and even buying too much toilet roll.

However, as they debate whether they deserve a gift, the narrator insists they treat themselves.

The supermarket wants shoppers to treat themselves (Credit: Tesco)

What did Tesco say about its advert?

A massive 74% of people told Tesco they wanted a light-hearted advert this year.

With all the doom and gloom, the last thing the UK needs is to cry when turning on the TV.

Alessandra Bellini, Chief Customer Officer at Tesco, said: “We know that the festive ads mark the start of the season for a lot of people and that this year, customers were looking for something fun and uplifting, that would help spread a little joy.

“When we talked to friends, colleagues and customers about the concept, everyone instantly confessed to the naughty things they’ve done during 2020 with a wry smile. It’s really relatable and we hope it resonates with people and gets them talking.”

The new TV advert comes in a 60-sec and two 30-sec versions, and is set to Britney Spears’ legendary pop song ‘Oops!…I Did It Again’.

Spice Girls famously starred in a Tesco Christmas advert (Credit: Tesco)

When does the ad come out?

The campaign will go live on Saturday 14th November.

Fans can get themselves in the festive spirit and watch the premiere when it airs during ITV’s ‘The Voice’.

