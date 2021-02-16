Brian Milligan plays Terry Gilmore in Marcella, but have you wondered where you recognise him from?

The ITV drama returned to screens recently for its third series, with Brian featuring alongside stars Anna Friel, Ray Panthaki, Amanda Burton and others.

Read on to find out more about the actor.

Brian plays Terry in ITV’s Marcella (Credit: ITV)

Who is Brian Milligan, who plays Terry in Marcella?

Brian is a Northern Irish actor.

He grew up in Belfast and took his first acting steps at the city’s Lagan College.

While there, he auditioned for Safe and Sound, a six-part BBC series starring Games Of Thrones actress Michelle Fairley.

Speaking about that role, he told Belfast Telegraph: “I was asked to stay behind one day in school and I thought I was in trouble as usual.

It turned out to be a letter about the auditions for Safe and Sound in the city centre.

“Then I was handed an envelope which I thought was my suspension.”

He went on to get the part, and from there acted at London’s National Theatre, in a play called Sunnyside and another called Dog House.

His character is a cop in the crime drama (Credit: ITV)

What other TV shows and films has Brian Milligan been in?

Brian’s first big break was the 1997 film The Boxer, starring Daniel Day-Lewis as a former IRA man turned boxer.

Brian played a character called Ned.

After that, he was in the films Hunger (2008) and Leap Year (2010).

Brian has also been in numerous TV shows.

He was in the Sky thriller Strike Back and the BBC crime drama The Fall.

Brian’s role in The Fall

That show followed a detective desperate to catch a serial killer hiding in plain sight.

Brian’s character, James ‘Jimmy’ Tyler, was well-known within the Loyalist community and to cops. In series one, he and his wife Liz (Séainín Brennan) received therapy to cope with the loss of Daniel, their son, who died from meningitis aged 10.

Later, Liz went into a refuge and Jimmy blamed therapist Paul Spector (Jamie Dornan) for the breakdown of their marriage, suspecting him of having an affair with his wife.

Brian’s other TV show credits include The Frankenstein Chronicles, My Mother and Other Strangers, Quantico and My Left Nut.

Brian was also in The Fall and The Frankenstein Chronicles (Credit: ITV)

Marcella role

In Marcella, Brian plays cop Terry Gilmore.

In the fourth episode in the series, Terry and fellow police officer Walsh (Tony Flynn) take Bobby Barrett (Martin McCann) to a safe house.

They put pressure on him to rat on the Maguire family in exchange for immunity. In an earlier episode, Bobby murdered a man in a nightclub in cold blood.

