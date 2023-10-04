Warwick Davis on Tenable in front of pink background
From Tenable to incredible Hollywood roles – how much Warwick Davis is actually ‘worth’

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Tenable host Warwick Davis has become a household name over the years thanks to his game show and TV roles.

The presenter and actor, 53, has had a string of roles in TV classics as well as Hollywood roles. He’s also one of the nation’s favourite game show hosts.

But how much is Warwick actually worth? Let’s find out…

Warwick Davis hosting Tenable
Warwick is known for hosting Tenable (Credit: ITV)

Warwick Davis’ net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Warwick’s net worth is believed to be around $10m (£8m).

The star has a string of TV roles including hosting his hit ITV game show Tenable. It launched in 2016. Warwick has hosted since its launch while Sally Lindsay briefly presented.

However, away from game shows, Warwick has had an impressive stint on various films including Harry Potter.

He played Professor Filius Flitwick and the goblin Griphook in the Harry Potter franchise. In addition, Warwick has also had roles in 1988’s Willow and the Leprechaun film series.

Tenable host Warwick Davis smiling at premiere
Warwick has had many TV and film roles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, not only that, but Warwick has played several characters in the Star Wars film series including Ewok Wicket.

Back to the game show world, Warwick presented Celebrity Squares from 2014 to 2015.

What are some of Warwick’s other projects?

Warwick published his autobiography, Size Matters Not: The Extraordinary Life and Career of Warwick Davis, in 2010.

Elsewhere, away from his career, Warwick is married to his wife Samantha and the couple have two children. They tragically lost their first son, Lloyd, died nine days after birth.

Warwick Davis smiling with his family at event
Warwick with his wife and two children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Warwick’s dwarfism is caused by a rare genetic condition called spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita (SED). Meanwhile, his wife Samantha has achondroplasia, and their two children have SED.

Read more: Warwick Davis on heartbreak of losing two children: ‘It was a tough time’

Warwick is co-founder of Little People UK, a charity that provides support to people with dwarfism and their families.

Tenable airs weekdays from 3pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

