Tenable host Warwick Davis’ parents were told he would be ‘dead’ before his teenage years

Tenable host Warwick Davis’ parents were told their son would be dead by his teenage years.

In fact – thankfully, of course – this couldn’t have been more wrong.

Warwick, now 52, is a successful actor, comedian and filmmaker.

He is currently the host of hit quiz show Tenable.

What doctors told Warwick Davis’ parents

Warwick was born in 1970 with a rare genetic disorder called spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita (SED).

Warwick is going to rewrite the rules here.

He shared his story in a Guardian interview in 2012.

“Medical science wasn’t what it is today and my mum and dad were treated terribly by the medical profession,” he said.

“They were told I wasn’t going to live long and that I’d be dead before I was a teenager.

“But they said ‘No, whatever you think, Warwick is going to rewrite the rules here.”

He added that he was having the best life he could possibly have.

What else has Warwick Davis done in his career?

Talented Warwick started acting at the early age of six.

And he went on to become the highest grossing supporting actor of all time.

Famous work includes the Willow and the Leprechaun film series and several characters in the Star Wars films.

And he was only 11 when he played the Ewok Wicket.

Warwick also portrayed Professor Filius Flitwick and Griphook in the Harry Potter film series.

He went on to play himself in a series called Life’s Too Short in 2012-13.

Later Warwick presented the ITV game show Celebrity Squares.

Next he landed the job hosting Tenable, which started in 2016.

Warwick co-founded a talent agency called the Willows Management which represents people under 1.52m tall.

His charity the Little People UK offers support to people with dwarfism and their families.

Warwick will be back on our screens with Tenable at 3.35pm on ITV every weekday.

