Tenable host Sally Lindsay has been doing an admirable job standing in for Warwick Davis.

Warwick had to take a break because of filming commitments, and Sally, 47, was hired to hold the fort on the ITV daytime quizshow.

And fans have praised the former Corrie star for bringing a “breath of fresh air” to the show.

Fans love Sally’s enthusiasm (Credit: ITV)

Tenable host Sally Lindsay winning over fans

After her appointment, Sally said: “I’m a huge fan of Tenable and am delighted I’m able to share the presenting responsibilities with Warwick.

“The demands of his workload meant that he wasn’t able to record every show in the series.”

After a rocky start – where fans were divided at her presenting style – fans are now loving the way she hosts the show.

And, in yesterday’s episode (Wednesday April 21), she watched a team win for the first time on her watch.

The team of lads from Manchester won a whopping £27,000.

That tipped fans over the edge, and as they celebrated the team’s win they also praised her.

@sally_lindsay loving you on #tenable. You bring a breath of fresh air to the show and some great humour. — jenniewelham (@jennie77willow) April 17, 2021

@sally_lindsay hi Sally one of the best #tenable shows I’ve watched today. Manchester boys were awesome fair play. Love the way you have stepped in for Warwick. 😊 — Mark (@MarkPatriotCop) April 21, 2021

Love having sally on the show. She's always so nice 😊 #tenable — ♡ 🌼 ♡ (@Lisey_louu) April 21, 2021

Watching new #Tenable and surprised @WarwickADavis wasn’t presenting but glad it’s only a temporary break due to filming commitments. @sally_lindsay tho is a friggin delight as a stand-in… she’s so lovely! #daytimetellytweet — Richard Griffith (@realRWG) April 21, 2021

How have fans reacted to Sally?

One fan said on Twitter: “@sally_lindsay loving you on #tenable.

“You bring a breath of fresh air to the show and some great humour.”

Another wrote: “@sally_lindsay hi Sally one of the best #tenable shows I’ve watched today.

“Manchester boys were awesome fair play. Love the way you have stepped in for Warwick.”

A third commented: “Watching new #Tenable and surprised @WarwickADavis wasn’t presenting but glad it’s only a temporary break due to filming commitments.

“@sally_lindsay tho is a frigging delight as a stand-in… she’s so lovely! #daytimetellytweet.”

Warwick could be back soon (Credit: ITV)

When will Warwick be back on Tenable?

When Sally was confirmed to host Tenable, ITV said that she would be in the hotseat for 25 episodes.

She started the hosting stint on Monday April 12 and 25 episodes equates to five weeks.

If she continues to host episodes in a linear, consecutive fashion, that means her stint will end on Friday May 14.

And that means Warwick could be back on Monday May 17.

This is unconfirmed by ITV, and ED! has contacted the channel for comment.

