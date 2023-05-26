OPINION: I’ve binged Ten Pound Poms, and this is why there needs to be a series 2

Like many other BBC One viewers, I couldn’t resist binging Ten Pound Poms on iPlayer, devouring six episodes over the course of two nights – and there definitely needs to be a series 2.

While there have been some complaints about the realism of the period drama, the six-parter got a lot right too. The lead cast were so likeable, I found myself rooting for them every step of the way.

It posed difficult questions about racism, prejudice, and ethics, casting an unflattering spotlight on the problems faced by immigrants abroad but, more importantly, the way the indigenous community of Australia were treating in the 50s (and arguably still).

And the series finished with a knitting basket full of loose ends… Here’s why Ten Pound Poms starring Michelle Keegan needs to return for a series 2.

***Warning: spoilers from Ten Pound Poms series 1 ahead***

The cast of BBC One drama Ten Pound Poms (Credit: John Platt/Mark Rogers)

Will there be a series 2 of Ten Pound Poms on BBC One?

BBC One has not confirmed if the period drama will return for a series 2 yet. However, I have a very strong hunch that it will. And it really should.

The series has legs, whether it continues with Michelle Keegan’s character Kate, or the new arrivals at the camp, who stepped off the boat at the end of episode 6.

But I would love to catch up with the original characters again. The BBC One series ended with an ute-load of loose ends, and I care about the characters enough to want to know how it all works out for them.

Here’s the questions I want answered in series 2 of Ten Pound Poms…

Does Kate ‘kidnap’ her son?

In episode 6 of Ten Pound Poms, Kate’s storyline ended on a cliffhanger… She followed her son home from school, and offered him a lift. Obviously the little boy recognised her from when she had previously posed as an official from the adoption agency.

In heartfelt scenes, Kate told her son who she really was, and showed him pictures of him as a baby in her arms. She insisted she hadn’t abandoned him, and loved him very much. Although Kate got her feelings off her chest, Michael seemed a little overwhelmed and told her he just wanted to go home to his mum.

Kate told him: “I know you have a new mummy now, and a nice big house. But, you see, you’re my little boy.”

The boy pulled his hand out of Kate’s, and asked “to go home to mummy” – words which broke Kate’s heart. In response, she said: “Yeah, I’ll take you home. After we go for a little drive, yeah? Just us two, real mummy and Michael.”

I can’t be the only one thinking she might not actually return him to his adopted parents? Kate looked like she was on the edge of a very big decision… Drive into the distance with her son – and face the consequences – or return him safely to his adopted home.

I’ve got to say, the idea of a spin-off show or series 2 where Kate goes on the run with her son is appealing! Better than the alternative – seeing Kate return to her fiancé Henry and moving to Cairns with him.

And there’s Michael’s real dad out there somewhere, too, who could pop up at any minute… Is it too much to ask that Aidan Turner or Matthew McNulty be cast as the missing biological dad? There’s still much of Kate’s past that could be explored.

Did Sheila survive her suicide attempt?

Sheila Anderson’s life in Australia was untenable. Unhappily married to an absolute pig, and mother to twins, she was desperate to return home with her daughters. Even if it meant leaving her lover JJ Walker.

But, of course, her vile, emotionally abusive husband Bill wasn’t going to let her go. Stuck between a rock and hard place, Sheila made the awful decision to take her own life.

We saw her take a boat out to see, and jump in the water carrying a rucksack full of heavy stones. Just in time, JJ appeared to ‘save her’ and dragged her out of the water.

But did she survive her suicide attempt? And, if so, was she then forced to go back to her vile husband? This is one of the reasons I want the series to return for series 2.

Ten Pound Poms on BBC One: Sheila Anderson and Kate Thorne both had dramatic scenes in episode 6 (Ccredit: Eleven/John Platt)

Will anything change for the immigrants in Ten Pound Poms?

Ten Pound Poms ended with more people from the UK and around Europe landing in Australia for a so-called better future. But will they face more hardships?

Has the camp manager – JJ’s mum – learnt anything from the tragic death of Arty? We saw her welcome the new arrivals, but son JJ was nowhere to be seen. A new series could introduce more characters.

Of course, series 2 would show us how daughter Pattie copes with being a new mum, alongside her hasty new fiancé Stevie. I’d love to see how the family gets on, and if new grandad Terry manages to overcome his demons.

A series 2 would also let me enjoy the growing friendship between Terry (Warren Brown) and Ron, both outcasts in different ways. Will they continue Arty’s dream for the beach shack?

Do fans want a series 2 of Ten Pound Poms?

Like me, many fans have binged watched the first series, and want a series 2.

One fan tweeted: “We’ve just finished binge-watching Ten Pound Poms which was excellent. Let’s hope there’s a series 2. We thought Warren Brown’s acting was superb. Very De Niro like. Superb.”

Another said: “Watched all episodes of #TenPoundPoms really enjoyed it. @michkeegan you’re one fantastic actress. Hope there’s a second series.”

A third added: “I binged Ten Pound Poms and thoroughly enjoyed. It just scratched the surface, but so glad it didn’t gloss over Australia’s attitudes to Aborigines or the English at the time. Good little drama – hope there is a series 2 #TenPoundPoms.”

“Just finished Ten Pound Poms and loved it,” said another. Really hoping for a second series.”

BBC One, are you listening?

Read more: Michelle Keegan unveils very drastic makeover in Bank Holiday snap

Ten Pound Poms continues on Sundays on BBC One at 9pm. The whole first series is currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

What did you think of Ten Pound Poms on BBC One? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.