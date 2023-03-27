Tempting Fortune viewers ‘demand’ that ‘worst ever reality tv’ contestant is removed

Tempting Fortune is a new competition show on Channel 4 which challenges 12 strangers to trek across South Africa to reach a £300,000 prize at the finish line.

Along the way, the contestants are teased with temptations, but if one contestant takes the treat, everyone foots the bill.

Host Paddy McGuinness explained that if any of the contestants don’t make it to the end of the journey, £25,000 will be knocked off the prize money.

But some viewers were happy to see the loss of the money, as they demanded one controversial contestant, Lani, be removed from the show.

Tempting Fortune, hosted by Paddy McGuinness, began last night (Credit: Channel 4)

Lani immediately struggled with the Channel 4 show show

Lani, 33, quickly found the show difficult, before the contestants were even faced with their first challenge!

The 12 Tempting Fortune contestants were faced with climbing across extremely hot dunes, and Lani struggled behind everyone else.

Lani admitted she was “lazy” and “drives everywhere, even to the corner shop”.

As the team were offered their first temptation to take a shorter route, Lani was upset that no one asked if she wanted to take it.

And once the 12 contestants reached their campsite, they were offered a stay in a caravan for £8,000, but Lani decided to stick to a tent.

Later on, a diner in the middle of the desert led Lani to spend £500 on a milkshake. It left her fellow contestants unimpressed.

Lani is the worst person I’ve ever seen on a reality show.

Plenty of Tempting Fortune viewers took to social media to complain about Lani.

Lani proved unpopular with many viewers (Credit: Channel 4)

Tempting Fortune on Channel 4: ‘We want you off our TVs’

Lani received a lot of complaints from Channel 4 viewers, as they complained about her attitude to the competition.

One viewer wrote: “We’re only 30 minutes into this show and I’m absolutely sick of Lani’s complaining.

“Woe is me, you know what you signed up for.”

A second viewer also added: “Lani love, you’re already a brat and we want you off our TVs. There’s no room in the world for people with an attitude like yours.”

Another person said: “I’d willingly sacrifice £25k to leave Lani behind.”

Someone else added: “Lani is the worst person I’ve ever seen on a reality show. We’re 45 minutes into the first episode.”

The team only ate 1000 calories a day whilst completing their trek. It led some viewers to agree with Lani taking some temptations.

One viewer admitted: “Lani is absolutely right.

“They’ve got 1000 calories a day and they’re walking all day. They’re obviously gonna have to spend on the way along.”

A second fan also agreed: “People are getting mad at Lani as though we don’t all need a little treat to get us through the week.”

Read more: Paddy McGuinness shares exciting news on The One Show: ‘It’s not official yet’

So, did you watch Tempting Fortune? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.