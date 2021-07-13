Ted Lasso season 2 is here to pick us up and dust us off, fresh from England’s defeat at the Euros. It is just what the doctor ordered.

Ted, Coach and the team are dealing with their relegation from the Premier League at the end of season one, but are ready to fight back with heart.

However, by season two, what they’re currently achieving is a middle ground.

With seven straight draws, the team’s treading water, missing their spark. As a result, it’s up to the ever-positive Ted to get it out of them.

Thing is, he doesn’t have all the answers, and with his divorce still playing on his mind, he needs some reinforcements.

Meanwhile, Rebecca is finding herself back on the dating scene, Keeley is making the most of her new role as the team’s publicist, and Roy Kent is trying to figure out his future.

Can the team find their way back to the Premier League? (Credit: Apple TV+)

Everyone is needing a boost. With that, they introduce a new therapist for the squad – who doesn’t even like Ted’s famous biscuits.

While the first season established Ted as someone to root for, season 2 focuses more on the team at large. Their personal loyalties, their need for acceptance, and their desire to ‘do the rightest thing’.

What results is the show becoming more heartfelt than ever, with even the toughest players showing their softer sides to come back stronger.

It’s a powerful message for a show to have, especially at the moment given the horrific racist fallout the England players are dealing with. It seems now more than ever, football needs a Ted Lasso in their life.

The arrival of a sports psychologist leaves some uneasy (Credit: Apple TV+)

In the season one finale, their dreams were dashed. But now they’re rising above it.

In the six episodes available at the time of writing, viewers are in for a treat. It takes what the first season laid out and builds on it, creating something heartwarming, touching and above all, funny.

These guys know their comedy beats and create something special, offering insight into what makes the Beautiful Game so beautiful. Is it a bit too sickly sweet for its own good at times? Perhaps. Do we care? Not really.

Ted Lasso has proven to be a fan favourite with Apple TV watchers, and a surprise mega-hit against the more highly promoted shows like The Morning Show.

We defy anyone not to be taken in with this story. You don’t even have to like to watch football.

Though surprisingly, a knowledge of rom-com quotes will come in handy this time.

Sam gets his time to shine off the pitch this season (Credit: Apple TV+)

Is it worth the watch?

Ted Lasso is a true gem of a show, managing even the biggest football hater into someone rooting for everyone involved.

It couldn’t have been timed more perfectly either, with the first two episodes dropping right on the heels of England’s loss to Italy in the Euros.

This show aims directly at your heart, and in certain episodes contains particular resonance to football as it stands today.

Every cast member gets their moment in the sun this season. With the foul-mouthed Roy finally letting down that hard outer shell, to Nate coming into his own as he learns how to be confident.

However, Toheeb Jimoh’s Sam is a particular highlight – bringing sweetness to a man who stays strong in his beliefs and loyalties.

It’s just a pure, unfiltered joy to watch. With season three already confirmed, we’re excited to see what AFC Richmond has planned next.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5.

Ted Lasso season 2 returns July 23rd on Apple TV+.

