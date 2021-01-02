Taskmaster New Year special Rylan Clark-Neal
Taskmaster New Year special sees Rylan Clark-Neal shock fans with ‘Linda the cow’

He was joined by Shirley Ballas, Krishnan Guru-Murthy and others

By Richard Bell

The Taskmaster New Year special aired last night and presenter Rylan Clark-Neal had viewers begging for him to join the show full time.

The Supermarket Sweep host was among the celebrity line-up in Friday’s (January 1) episode, which also featured Strictly’s Shirley Ballas.

Joining them on the programme were actors John Hannah and Nicola Coughlan, along with Channel 4 News’ Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

Rylan Clark-Neal on the Taskmaster New Year's special
Viewers of the Taskmaster New Year special loved having Rylan on the show (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Rylan do on the Taskmaster New Year special?

Rylan had viewers in stitches with his antics on the programme, which sees comedians Greg Davies and Alex Horne set the celebs a series of tasks that they have to complete using random props.

At one point, Rylan’s mum Linda – who appears with him in Celebrity Gogglebox – even got a mention.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing: Rylan Clark-Neal forced to skip It Takes Two filming to self-isolate

During one of the tasks, Rylan decided to name a cow prop ‘Linda’.

“Has the cow got a name?” he asked. “How about Linda? That’s my mum’s name, she’ll like that… not really.”

Unfortunately, as hilarious as the presenter was, it wasn’t enough to win him the top spot, as they crowned Shirley Ballas the victor.

Rylan Clark-Neal on the Taskmaster New Year's special
Rylan decided to name the cow prop after his mum (Credit: Channel 4)

How did Taskmaster viewers react to the New Year special?

Viewers loved watching Rylan on the programme – so much so that they took to social media begging Channel 4 to hire Rylan for the regular series of Taskmaster.

One said: “@Rylan naming the cow Linda, omg! ‘Hello Linda’ I can’t stop laughing, this is so funny!”

Rylan and his mum Linda on Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

A second wrote: “Rylan calling the cow prop from the garden, after his mum ‘Linda’…”

A third put: “Really enjoyed the #Taskmaster treat! @ShirleyBallas and @Rylan were worthy of a full series for sure!”

Rylan is an absolute treat… get the man on a regular series!

“#taskmaster was so great!” said a fourth. “Can’t we have a full series with them? I need more Rylan…”

Fans beg for Rylan to be on main series

Another tweeted: “Mate, Rylan is an absolute treat to watch on this episode of #Taskmaster get the man on a regular series!.”

Read more: Big Brother: Rylan saddens fans as he visits former site of BB house

It’s criminal that Rylan only gets one episode of #Taskmaster,” said a sixth.

Someone else wrote: “So we’re all agreed that @Rylan needs to appear on a full series of #Taskmaster right…?”

One tweeted: “So Rylan named the cow after his mum? He’s basically saying that his mum’s a cow! #Taskmaster.”

