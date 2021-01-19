Who is Truth About Improving Your Mental Health star Tanya Byron?

Tanya Byron has become one of the UK’s most prolific psychologists in recent years.

Her new BBC documentary, Truth About Improving Your Mental Health, aims to help those in the UK better themselves.

With the grips of the latest coronavirus lockdown still impacting people up and down the country, mental health is more important to discuss than ever.

Tanya Bryon is a psychologist (Credit: YouTube)

Who is Tanya Byron?

Tanya Byron was born April 6, 1967 in England.

She is a qualified psychologist. Tanya’s known especially for her work with children.

Tanya is also a writer, and a media personality who has appeared on numerous TV shows.

In 2008, she became Professor of the Public Understanding of Science at Edge Hill University.

She is married to actor Bruce Byron, who has starred in The Bill.

The pair share two children, a daughter and a son.

She has a new BBC documentary (Credit: ITV)

What is Tanya Byron famous for?

In 2005, Byron starred in a French and Saunders Christmas special as a therapist.

Following her appearance, she co-wrote comedy series The Life and Times of Vivienne Vyle with Jennifer Saunders.

In 2007, she spearheaded a governmental review into the potentially harmful effects of both the Internet and video games on children. It was published the following year and titled The Byron Review.

Later that year, she presented TV series Am I Normal? The four-part show explored the themes of addiction, faith, sex and body image.

Truth About Improving Your Mental Health airs Wednesday on BBC One (Credit: BBC)

Where can I watch Truth About Improving Your Mental Health?

Professor Tanya Byron and her co-star Alex Scott uncover the latest science on how to improve your mental health and wellbeing in the BBC documentary.

With lockdown still in full swing, it couldn’t come at a better time.

Together with leading experts, they look at the latest science around treatments and self-help techniques for common mental health issues.

They discover a surprising new technique for dealing with the mental health condition that has risen most across every age, gender and social group – anxiety.

They also test a new device that uses electrostimulation in the brain to help us sleep; and they follow a major study into whether probiotic drinks can improve our mood.

The Truth About Improving Your Mental Health is on BBC One at 9pm on Wednesday (January 20).

