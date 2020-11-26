Gogglebox co-creator Tania Alexander has quit the show mid-way through the current series.

Production company Studio Lambert confirmed the surprising news on Thursday (November 26). They said the producer was leaving to pursue new challenges.

“We wish Tania success with her future projects,” a spokeswoman said.

“Studio Lambert’s deputy creative director, Mike Cotton, will oversee the remainder of this series, along with Gogglebox’s executive producer Leon Campbell.”

Gogglebox creator Tania Alexander has quit the show (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who is Tania Alexander?

Tania has been responsible for a number of big name shows in the UK.

She previously oversaw the likes of Undercover Boss and Seven Days.

However, it was Gogglebox that became her runaway success.

Her original pitch was for the show to be a “mix of Harry Hill and The Royle Family” but with real people.

Read more: Gogglebox hit by Ofcom complaints as Pete is accused of homophobic jokes

The smash-hit series has spawned numerous spin-offs, including Celebrity Gogglebox and Gogglesprogs.

It has also become a big success overseas, with countries including Australia and America having their own versions.

Tania first pitched the show back in 2012 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How did Tania Alexander come up with the idea for Gogglebox?

Tania and fellow co-creator Tim Harcourt came up with the idea while watching the 2011 London riots on the news.

He said that the pair wondered what people were talking about while watching on their sofas at home and the idea for Gogglebox was born.

“We were watching the news while looking out the window and wondering if we should move the car,” he told The Mirror in 2012.

“It made me wonder what other people were doing while watching the news.”

Gogglebox continues on Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of Tania’s decision to quit.