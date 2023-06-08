Star of 1000-Lb Sisters Tammy Slaton shows off dramatic weight loss after near-death experience: ‘I’m thankful to be alive’

Tammy Slaton, the star of 1000-Lb Sisters, looks different now after her dramatic weight loss following a near-death experience.

Speaking to People magazine, Tammy recently revealed she is “thankful to be alive” after dropping dozens of pounds. The reality TV star had to use a wheelchair or a walker to assist her movement before undergoing surgery.

But now, Tammy – from Kentucky in the US – has shared an update on her health following bariatric surgery in 2022.

Tammy Slaton now: Weight loss update

The 36-year-old told the publication she is feeling “great” as she continues to lose weight.

However, before her op, Tammy is believed to have come perilously close to death. According to reports, she was put on a ventilator at one point – and placed in a medically induced coma after relatives said she stopped breathing.

Happily, People reports Tammy’s health has improved significantly.

‘Thankful’

Last month Tammy shared the first snaps of herself without an oxygen tube. Shortly beforehand, she was photographed walking unassisted.

She told People yesterday (Wednesday June 7): “I wised up and got my surgery. I was able to make my lungs strong enough to get my trach [tracheostomy tube for breathing] out, and then recently the doctor cleared me to be off my oxygen machine during the daytime.

“Now I only wear my oxygen at night, along with my BiPap machine. I monitor my oxygen levels throughout the day and keep my machine on hand in case I need it.”

It’s fun to be progressing as much as I am.

Tammy added: “I’m feeling great! I’m thankful to be alive, and it’s fun to be progressing as much as I am.”

Viewers have previously seen Tammy drop weight from over 700lbs to 534 lbs. She smashed her target weight, which was necessary so she was eligible for surgery.

A stunned and delighted Tammy reflected at the time: “When I got on the scale and I saw the scale was at 534.7, I kinda stopped breathing for a second.”

