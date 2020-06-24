The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Wednesday 24th June 2020
Talking Heads viewers divided over Sarah Lancashire's dark and sinister incest episode

But Sarah Lancashire's powerhouse performance had them all mesmerised

By Carena Crawford
Talking Heads viewers have been left divided over the first original of Alan Bennett's monologue starring Sarah Lancashire.

An Ordinary Woman is one of the new scripts Alan has written for the series, all filmed during lockdown on the set of EastEnders.

It stars Sarah (in The Queen Vic!) as Gwen, a mother talking about her 15-year-old son Michael.

Sarah Lancashire left viewers stunned in Talking Heads (Credit: BBC)

Those watching at home were completely mesmerised by her breathtaking performance from the off, but soon they realised it was going somewhere very dark indeed.

It subsequently became clear that she was in love with and lusting after her son.

Terrifying and uncomfortable

Viewers at home began to find the whole episode 'terrifying' and 'uncomfortable'.

But things were about to get even darker when Gwen eventually confessed to her son how she felt. Naturally, he was horrified.

And viewers were equally as upset.

Just too much?

Certainly some were left questioning whether it was appropriate at all.

Some felt had it been a man lusting after his 15-year-old daughter it consequently wouldn't have been as well received.

Outstanding Sarah Lancashire in Talking Heads

Give her all the awards (Credit: BBC)

However, there was one thing everyone was in agreement with - Sarah Lancashire is a powerhouse, second to none.

Therefore there are already calls for her to 'win all the awards' after she made them feel sorry for her character.

What other Talking Heads are available?

Imelda Staunton took on the role made famous by Patricia Routledge (Credit: BBC)

Last night saw Imelda Staunton star in A Lady of Letters, originally portrayed by Patricia Routledge.

The whole series is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

There are plenty of other big names set to star, for example Jodie Comer, Martin Freeman, Harriet Walter and Maxine Peake.

There is one more original, starring Monica Dolan, to come, but the rest are remakes of the classic 80s scripts.

Did you enjoy Talking Heads? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

