ITV denies Jonathan Ross' chat show has been 'shelved due to disappointing ratings'

ITV's The Jonathan Ross Show has been 'shelved', according to a newspaper report.

The Sun claims the late evening celebrity chat show has been "rested" in the spring of 2020 by telly bosses due to "disappointing" ratings.

However, despite the claims of a gap opening up in the TV schedules, 59-year-old Wossy will be a key part of ITV's new light entertainment offering, The Masked Singer, next year.

A TV insider is reported to have told the tabloid: "There’s no doubting Jonathan is one of telly’s best chat show hosts, but his series is really struggling.

Wossy will be back on ITV in 2020 on The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

"When a show is rested, that usually means a broadcaster is hoping they can find something better to replace it and that certainly seems the case here."

While there was no spring series in 2018, the show did return for a run early in the year for 2019.

The Jonathan Ross Show will return later in 2020.

A spokesperson for ITV insisted: "The Jonathan Ross Show will return later in 2020."

ED! has also approached a representative for Jonathan for comment.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to The Sun, last Saturday’s episode was watched by 1.2million viewers while Graham Norton’s show on the BBC pulled in 2.6million watchers the evening before.

Viewers had a mixed reaction to the news on social media.

"Not surprised at all!" tweeted one person.

"The @JonathanRossITV show was boring and rarely had A-list guests compared to @grahnort’s show. @wossy is an amazing TV interviewer, and no doubt he’ll be back presenting and producing other programmes. #jonathanross."

Another wrote: "Good news to read ITV is shelving your spring series of Jonathan Ross chat show after a year of plummeting ratings. Its been going down hill for years with 2nd rate guests & nonsense chats."

However, another person wondered: "So what's wrong with a million plus then? Doh."

