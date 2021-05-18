Netflix is really tugging at our heartstrings with a first look at their newest fantasy series, Sweet Tooth.

A tale of love, hope and fighting for what’s right, Sweet Tooth is based around what it means to be human.

Meanwhile, as young Gus finds new friends, he also becomes a symbol of hope.

Based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire, Robert Downey Jr and his wife Susan are both executive producers on the series.

Promising to be something for all the family, we dare you not to fall in love.

What is the story of Sweet Tooth?

Sweet Tooth follows the tale of Gus, a young boy born into a world that’s falling apart.

Ten years ago, The Great Crumble left the world in ruins, with babies born part-human, part-animal. As a result, Gus has antlers.

Young Gus is fighting for survival after the world turned on his kind (Credit: Netflix)

However, humans attack and persecute the hybrids, fearing they are the cause of what happened.

Successfully hiding for more than a decade, Gus is soon forced on an adventure across the country to get to safety.

Befriending a wanderer named Jepperd along the way, Gus needs to rely on the kindness of strangers in order to find a new home.

However, things are never that easy, and he soon discovers that not everyone is his friend.

Sweet Tooth drops June 4th on Netflix.

The young boy will find friends and foes on his quest to find freedom (Credit: Netflix)

