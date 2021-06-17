Sweet Tooth has become a massive hit for Netflix, and fans are desperate for season 2.

Fantasy series Sweet Tooth currently holds a whopping score of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, if season 2 happens it won’t be arriving on the streaming service until at least next year.

But fear not, there are plenty of other fantasy shows to keep you entertained in the meantime.

Here are five shows you’ll love while you wait for Sweet Tooth season 2 to arrive on Netflix.

The 100 was a huge hit for the CW (Credit: The CW Network)

The 100 (Amazon Prime Video)

After the earth is made uninhabitable because of a nuclear war, those remaining are forced to live in a ship orbiting the planet.

After 97 years, 100 teenagers who were considered juvenile delinquents are sent back down to earth as guinea pigs to try and restart society.

However, those who survive the trip back soon find out not everyone on earth that remained had died.

The show built up a massive cult following and became one of the CW Network’s most-watched series ever.

Netflix’s superhero series flew under the radar (Credit: Netflix)

What to watch while waiting for Sweet Tooth season 2: Raising Dion (Netflix)

A single mother must hide her young son’s superpowers to protect him from exploitation.

However, she also has to juggle his safety with investigating their origins and her husband’s own tragic death.

First released on Netflix in 2019, this one slipped under the radar for many. However, critics liked it, so it’s worth a look!

Fantasy series The Rain was just renewed for a third season (Credit: Netflix)

The Rain (Netflix)

Netflix’s Danish series revolves around the aftermath of a deadly virus that spread through rainfall.

Just like Gus in Sweet Tooth, The Rain’s Simone (Alba August) and Rasmus (Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen) set out on a dangerous journey to find their parents.

Orlando Bloom had his first foray onto the small screen (Credit: Amazon)

What to watch while you wait for Sweet Tooth season 2: Carnival Row (Amazon Prime Video)

The fantasy series follows mythical creatures who have fled their war-torn homeland and gathered in the city as tensions are simmering between citizens and the growing immigrant population.

A string of unsolved murders sparks chaos, and a battle to be accepted by the rest of society ensues.

It even features Hollywood talent including Orlando Bloom and Cara Deleveigne.

Timeless built up a cult following (Credit: NBC)

Timeless (Netflix)

The show built up a massive cult following, so much so that it was saved from cancellation not once, but twice.

After an experimental time machine is stolen, a history professor, a soldier and an engineer are tasked with capturing the thief.

As a result, they quickly realise that the culprit plans to alter the course of history. Consequently, they stop at nothing to save their world before it’s too late.

