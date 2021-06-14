Sweet Tooth is the water cooler series of the summer – but what exactly does the ending mean?

The Netflix drama series is exactly what it promises to be – a sweet fairy tale which also manages to tackle some of life’s big questions.

It follows half-human, half-deer boy Gus, a 10-year-old (played by Christian Convery) who is desperate to find others like him.

Here’s everything you need to know about the ending and our explanation of it.

***Warning: spoilers from series one of Sweet Tooth ahead***

Sweet Tooth is an American fantasy drama (Credit: Netflix)

Sweet Tooth ending – what happens?

Netflix’s Sweet Tooth follows young Gus, who is taken to Colorado to find his mum by Jepperd (played by Nonso Anozie) and Bear (Stefania LaVie Owen).

Throughout season one, he realises the journey isn’t easy, as the Last Men are hunting hybrids like him.

Read more: Sweet Tooth on Netflix: Will there be a season 2 and when is it released?

And it’s not just the Last Men who want the hybrids dead…

All humanity scorns them, thinking they brought about the deadly H5G9 virus.

In the devastating final scenes, viewers saw Gus’ crew broken up – but there’s hope for the future.

What happens to Gus?

Gus finds Birdie’s home, thinking she’s his mum.

However, he soon discovers she engineered him in the Fort Smith science lab.

He runs away, realising his dad, Richard, lied about him being a miracle.

He’s devastated to discover his whole life has been a lie – Pubba was NOT his father and Birdie isn’t his mother.

Gus radios the Preserve to find hybrids like him.

But, unfortunately, this is the zoo Abbot’s taken over and the Last Men arrive, shooting Jepperd through the chest and kidnapping Gus.

However, when Dr Aditya meets Gus, he’s shocked that he can speak, and soon realises he is extraordinary.

Gus ends up feeling alone in a cell, but hope comes in the form of Bobby, Wendy and the other hybrids who have been also been kidnapped.

Meanwhile, Bear’s flashbacks reveal that her sister is alive, and that she’s actually Wendy – Aimee’s adopted daughter, who is half-pig and half-human.

One last bombshell in the final scene shows Bear’s radio connect to Birdie.

Birdie left her home and Judy 10 years ago and went to the Alaskan site where her exploration squad initially found the microbe she experimented on in Fort Smith.

Birdie created Gus from this, but sadly, her work also gave rise to the pandemic.

Despite that fact, though, she may be the only hope of acquiring a cure, ending the season on an optimistic note.

Is Gus the first hybrid to have existed? Hopefully we’ll find out in series two!

Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd and Christian Convery as Gus (Credit: Netflix)

Sweet Tooth ending explained

At the end of Sweet Tooth, there is hope for Gus.

Viewers see that he is not alone – and is, in fact, surrounded by others like him.

Something he has been searching for all of this life.

Luckily, Jeppard does not die.

Read more: Sweet Tooth: Who is in the cast and what is Netflix show about?

Aimee, the adoptive mother of all the hybrids at the Preserve, patches him up in the city.

They get separated when Abbot’s army raided, though, leaving her held up in her old office where she was once a therapist.

Aimee and Jepperd are clearly a great team to find and seek justice for the hybrids.

Meanwhile, military doctor Aditya Singh does not want to continue experimenting on hybrids – but he’s forced to by the evil Abbot.

Things aren’t as simple as black and white here, and viewers know he’s a good guy at heart.

Gus finds friends and foes on his quest to find freedom (Credit: Netflix)

Will there be a series two?

The brand-new Netflix show debuted on June 4 and many chose to binge-watch it.

The series, executive produced by Robert Downey Jr and his wife Susan, is based around a DC comic book of the same name and has received rave reviews.

The new show is currently at the top of the Netflix charts around the world.

Despite its success, the streaming giant has yet to confirm whether there will be a second season.

Most scripted dramas on Netflix operate on a one-year cycle.

So, if Netflix does decide to renew it, it’s likely Sweet Tooth season 2 would start filming as early as later this year.

That would mean it would likely be released in summer 2022.

Sweet Tooth is currently streaming on Netflix.

Have you watched Sweet Tooth yet? What did you think of the ending? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.