Suzy Lamplugh vanished in 1986 and is presumed dead – but what happened to Suzy Lamplugh’s family and where are they now?

The disappearance of Suzy is investigated by Emilia Fox and Professor David Wilson in this week’s In the Footsteps of Killers (Wednesday June 16 2021).

Emilia Fox investigates the Suzy Lamplugh case in In the Footsteps of Killers (Credit: C4)

Who was Suzy Lamplugh?

Suzy Lamplugh’s disappearance remains one of the most baffling mysteries in recent history.

First of all, the 25-year-old estate agent went missing from Fulham, London, on July 28 1986.

Police never found any trace of Suzy again, and her body was never recovered.

Suzy was declared officially dead, presumed murdered, in 1994.

At the time of her death, there was no CCTV, no mobile phone intelligence and no DNA to help track down her killer.

Finally, no one has ever been charged for her abduction or her murder.

Someone abducted and murdered Suzy Lamplugh in 1985 (Credit: YouTube)

Suzy Lamplugh’s family: where are they now?

Tragically, Suzy’s parents Diana and Paul never saw their daughter again after her disappearance in 1986.

In The Vanishing of Suzy Lamplugh which aired on C5 in 2020, Suzy’s brother Richard recalls how his parents walked the streets searching for their daughter.

They relentless called out her name, hoping someone would hear.

Sadly, both Diana and Paul died without discovering what happened to their daughter.

Suzy’s mum Diana died in 2011 after suffering a stroke – possibly as a result of her daughter’s disappearance.

The personal safety campaigner was 75 at the time of her death.

Mrs Lamplugh campaigned on issues ranging from making minicabs safer to protecting victims of stalking.

Hence, she gained an OBE in 1992 after setting up the Suzy Lamplugh Trust.

In 2018, Suzy’s dad Paul died in his sleep surrounded by his three remaining children, Richard, Tamsin and Lizzie.

Suzy’s dad Paul Lamplugh died without knowing what happened to his daughter (Credit: Splash)

Suzy Lamplugh’s family: What does her brother Richard say?

Suzy was one of four siblings.

She had one brother called Richard and two sisters called Tamsin and Lizzie.

Suzy’s brother Richard is frequently on TV appealing for information on his sister’s whereabouts.

During at interview for In the Footsteps of Killers, he reveals the distress at his younger sister Suzy not having a grave.

Talking about her disappearance, he says: “You don’t want to believe that something really bad has happened to her.

“But your hope dies, and you try to stay positive.

“She’s somewhere out there, but we have nowhere to remember her.

“We don’t have a grave, or anything like that.

“It would be great to have a place where we could bury her.”

Richard was 26 and working on a fish farm in Hertfordshire when his sister disappeared.

Richard, now 61, lives in Aberdeen with his wife Christine and their daughters.

Suzy Lamplugh’s brother Richard still wants answers (Credit: C5)

In the Footsteps of Killers on C4: Suzy Lamplugh

Emilia Fox and Professor David Wilson front this new C4 series looking at several unsolved murders.

In each episode, Silent Witness star Emilia and criminologist David Wilson re-open a cold case.

In the Footsteps of Killers uses the latest in forensic science and criminological research to shed new light on these troubling cases, looking for new leads the original investigation may have missed.

Travelling to the locations of the crime, Emilia and David will interview the witnesses, suspects and friends and family of the victims, and attempt to build a picture of what exactly happened.

This second episode subsequently sees the pair re-examine the disappearance of Suzy Lamplugh.

Above all, Emilia and David ask why the prime suspect was never charged.

In the Footsteps of Killers continues on Wednesday June 16 2021 at 10pm on Channel 4.

